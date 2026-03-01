Missiles Overhead, Phones Ringing Nonstop: Indians in Gulf Spend Sleepless Night

As retaliatory missile strikes between Iran and its adversaries intensified across parts of the Middle East, Indian nationals living in Gulf countries described a tense but controlled situation, with governments issuing advisories and embassies activating helplines.
Several residents said they spent a nervous night watching missiles being intercepted in the sky, even as authorities urged people to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement.
Sharon Verghese, an Indian resident in Doha, Qatar, said the government declared a national emergency and sent text alerts advising residents to stay home or remain in safe locations, stepping out only if absolutely necessary.
“We are indoors at home as advised by the government, and have stocked up on groceries in case of any emergency. Last night, we could see the missiles being intercepted in the sky. There is uncertainty, but communication from the government is keeping us informed and preventing panic,” Verghese said.
The Indian Embassy in Doha has also issued an advisory to Indian nationals to exercise caution, follow local news and avoid the vicinity of military installations.
Severe destruction in Qatar, Dubai and Abu Dhabi
According to Qatar’s Ministry of Interior, at least 16 people were injured due to missile shrapnel and debris falling in multiple locations. In the UAE, advisories have similarly asked residents to stay indoors to avoid injuries from falling debris, with one casualty reported so far.
Residents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi said that while offices, construction sites, markets and public transport services were functioning, there were visibly fewer people outdoors. Authorities have cautioned residents to stay away from windows, doors and open areas.
“There are a lot of panic calls from family back home in India,” said Rohit Dubey, a marketing professional based in Dubai. “Post midnight, we saw more interceptions and heard loud sounds. During the day, things look normal and offices are open, but advisories to remain indoors are being issued from time to time.”
The UAE government has also warned against spreading misinformation, including AI generated videos, saying penalties will be imposed for publishing false information.
The Indian Consulate in Dubai and the Embassy in Abu Dhabi said they continue to function normally and have issued toll free helpline numbers for emergency queries. The consulate has also said it is assisting Indian nationals stranded due to flight cancellations following regional airspace disruptions.
Baramati MP Supriya Sule flagged the case of three passengers from Pune stranded in Dubai on social media, prompting a response from the consulate with helpline details.
Many Indian residents said they were taking precautionary measures, keeping passports, identification documents and essential items such as power banks and food supplies ready.
“The UAE government has advised us not to panic and we trust the system here. But it is wise to be prepared in case of emergencies. We hope we will not need any of it,” said one resident in a social media post.
