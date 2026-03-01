Missiles Overhead, Phones Ringing Nonstop: Indians in Gulf Spend Sleepless Night

Indian nationals living in Gulf countries described a tense but controlled situation, with governments issuing advisories and embassies activating helplines. (Photo/AP)

As retaliatory missile strikes between Iran and its adversaries intensified across parts of the Middle East, Indian nationals living in Gulf countries described a tense but controlled situation, with governments issuing advisories and embassies activating helplines.

Several residents said they spent a nervous night watching missiles being intercepted in the sky, even as authorities urged people to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement.

Sharon Verghese, an Indian resident in Doha, Qatar, said the government declared a national emergency and sent text alerts advising residents to stay home or remain in safe locations, stepping out only if absolutely necessary.

“We are indoors at home as advised by the government, and have stocked up on groceries in case of any emergency. Last night, we could see the missiles being intercepted in the sky. There is uncertainty, but communication from the government is keeping us informed and preventing panic,” Verghese said.