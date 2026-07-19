FIR against contractor, others in Mira Road crane collapse death

The Kashigaon police on Sunday registered an FIR against the contractor, sub-contractor, safety engineer and others on charges of causing death by negligence in connection with the crane collapse in Mira Road that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.
The incident occurred on Thursday when a crane, over 100 feet tall, toppled from the 11th floor of an under-construction multi-level parking building and crashed onto a neighbouring residential building.
The victim, Muzammil Khokar (21), a resident of the adjacent building, died after being struck by the falling crane.
A senior police officer said the FIR was registered after a prima facie inquiry found that those responsible had allegedly failed to put in place the necessary safety measures at the construction site where the crane was being operated.
Khokar’s family had initially demanded that an FIR be registered against the developer and refused to accept his body. After protesting for two days, the family accepted the body on Saturday and performed the last rites.