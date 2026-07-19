FIR against contractor, others in Mira Road crane collapse death

Rescue operation underway after a crane collapsed from the 13th floor of an under-construction building, in Mira-Bhayandar area, Thane, Thursday, July 16, 2026. (PTI Photo/Enhanced using AI)

The Kashigaon police on Sunday registered an FIR against the contractor, sub-contractor, safety engineer and others on charges of causing death by negligence in connection with the crane collapse in Mira Road that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a crane, over 100 feet tall, toppled from the 11th floor of an under-construction multi-level parking building and crashed onto a neighbouring residential building.

The victim, Muzammil Khokar (21), a resident of the adjacent building, died after being struck by the falling crane.

Also Read | Mira Road crane was operational on 11th floor when it collapsed, killing one

A senior police officer said the FIR was registered after a prima facie inquiry found that those responsible had allegedly failed to put in place the necessary safety measures at the construction site where the crane was being operated.