FIR against contractor, others in Mira Road crane collapse death

The victim, Muzammil Khokar (21), a resident of the adjacent building, died after being struck by the falling crane.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiJul 19, 2026 10:12 PM IST
Mira Road Crane CollapseRescue operation underway after a crane collapsed from the 13th floor of an under-construction building, in Mira-Bhayandar area, Thane, Thursday, July 16, 2026. (PTI Photo/Enhanced using AI)
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The Kashigaon police on Sunday registered an FIR against the contractor, sub-contractor, safety engineer and others on charges of causing death by negligence in connection with the crane collapse in Mira Road that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a crane, over 100 feet tall, toppled from the 11th floor of an under-construction multi-level parking building and crashed onto a neighbouring residential building.

The victim, Muzammil Khokar (21), a resident of the adjacent building, died after being struck by the falling crane.

Also Read | Mira Road crane was operational on 11th floor when it collapsed, killing one

A senior police officer said the FIR was registered after a prima facie inquiry found that those responsible had allegedly failed to put in place the necessary safety measures at the construction site where the crane was being operated.

Khokar’s family had initially demanded that an FIR be registered against the developer and refused to accept his body. After protesting for two days, the family accepted the body on Saturday and performed the last rites.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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