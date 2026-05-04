The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has invoked the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the 31-year-old man arrested in the “lone wolf attack” case for allegedly stabbing two security guards in Mira Road.
Meanwhile his lawyer told a special court on Monday that the accused has schizophrenia and sought his psychological assessment.
Zaib Zubair Ansari has been charged under section 16 (punishment for terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Ansari’s lawyer, Abdul Wahab Khan, told the court that his parents, who are based in the US, said he was being treated for schizophrenia and sought a psychological assessment by medical experts.
Special Judge S S Shinde directed the investigators to look into a medical assessment for Ansari, while granting them eight days of his custody until May 11 for further investigation.
The ATS produced Ansari before the special court in Thane on Monday, seeking his further custody to confront him with the mirror image of his phone received from a forensic laboratory, which he had allegedly wiped before his arrest.
The ATS also told the court it wants to probe whether he had “radicalised” any person as he was teaching online classes for students based in the UAE for science and maths subjects.
The ATS also said it is probing whether there was any role of his former wife, an Afghan national in his alleged radicalisation.
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Ansari’s lawyer told the court he needs to be medically assessed. While the ATS said he was being periodically made to undergo a medical test while in custody, the lawyer said that he needs a psychological test. Ansari’s lawyer, Khan, told the court that he did not socialise with anyone and only ate vegetarian food cooked by himself.
The court asked Ansari if he had any complaints about the police treatment. While the court asked him in Hindi, the lawyer said that Ansari only spoke in English. Ansari, in a US accent, told court, “I don’t understand everything….I don’t understand the papers given to me that I am being asked to sign,” he said.
The ATS told the court it wants to probe if he was in touch with any terrorist organisation members in the US or in India.
Ansari was arrested after he allegedly attacked two guards of an under-construction building in the early hours of April 27, after asking them their religion. The ATS claims that a search of his home after his arrest led them to a chit mentioning an oath of allegiance to terrorist outfit ISIS.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
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