‘Lone wolf’ attack case: ATS invokes UAPA; accused has schizophrenia, his lawyer tells court

Ansari’s lawyer, Abdul Wahab Khan, told the court that his parents, who are based in the US, said he was being treated for schizophrenia and sought a psychological assessment by medical experts.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has invoked the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the 31-year-old man arrested in the “lone wolf attack” case for allegedly stabbing two security guards in Mira Road.

Meanwhile his lawyer told a special court on Monday that the accused has schizophrenia and sought his psychological assessment.

Zaib Zubair Ansari has been charged under section 16 (punishment for terrorist act) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Ansari’s lawyer, Abdul Wahab Khan, told the court that his parents, who are based in the US, said he was being treated for schizophrenia and sought a psychological assessment by medical experts.

Special Judge S S Shinde directed the investigators to look into a medical assessment for Ansari, while granting them eight days of his custody until May 11 for further investigation.