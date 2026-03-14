‘Introduced to target minorities’: Maharashtra anti-conversion Bill should be sent to joint panel of legislature, says SP MLA Rais Shaikh

Stating that minority representation in the legislature is inadequate, Shaikh said that civil society groups and minority organisations should be allowed to present their views on the Bill. (File Photo)

A day after the Dharma Swatantrya Bill 2026 was presented by the Maharashtra government in the Legislative Assembly, Rais Shaikh, Samajwadi Party legislator from Bhiwandi East, demanded on Saturday that it be sent to a joint select committee of the state legislature for review. He also said that a public hearing should be conducted so that objections can be raised against the Bill, which infringes on fundamental rights.

Amid unemployment, gas crisis, bill that divides society being discussed: Shaikh

Speaking on the issue, Shaikh said that common people are currently unable to get gas, hotels are shutting down, and many people have lost their jobs. “Instead of discussing these issues, the legislature is debating a bill like the Freedom of Religion Bill, which will create divisions in society. Existing laws already address forced religious conversions, and this bill has been introduced to target minority communities,” he said.