Adani won’t let up on Navi Mumbai airport shift, sends second reminder to airlines

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Differences between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and airlines over the proposed relocation of flight operations continue, with the airport operator sending carriers a second reminder to discuss the plan. Ahead of an October 28 meeting to finalise the transition, airlines have asked for Terminal 1 (T1) redevelopment and Terminal 2 (T2) capacity enhancement to be added to the agenda.
MIAL, which runs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is part of the Adani Group, which also operates the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
In its latest communication, MIAL asked airlines to discuss the proposed traffic relocation plan with their network planning and commercial teams. The reminder comes amid continuing differences over how flight operations at CSMIA will be managed during the transition.
In an earlier communication, MIAL had reiterated the need to cut the airport’s annual passenger capacity by five million from March 2027. It said each airline could choose to move a portion of its weekly international operations to NMIA, temporarily suspend them, or wait until the refurbishment of T1 is completed.
The proposal followed MIAL’s plan to cut international operations from T2 by 33 per cent, or 265 of 770 weekly flights, to accommodate traffic affected by the redevelopment of T1-B, which was initially scheduled to begin in January 2027.
Responding to the latest communication, the Mumbai Airlines Operators Committee (AOC) has sought a detailed presentation on the T1 refurbishment plan at the stakeholder meeting, including the expected timeline, scope of work and phasing of activities. The committee reiterated its support for the immediate redevelopment of T1.
The AOC has also sought details of the actual capacity of both terminals and an update on the proposed requirement to add five million passengers a year to T2 by March 2027. This requirement was outlined in an Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) document for the fourth control period.
Separately, the committee has asked for discussions with individual airline headquarters, and for compliance with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s 2013 slot allocation guidelines to be considered, as part of the October 28 agenda.
The meeting is expected to address the operational implications of the proposed changes as stakeholders work towards finalising a transition plan.