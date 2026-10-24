Adani won’t let up on Navi Mumbai airport shift, sends second reminder to airlines

Differences between Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) and airlines over the proposed relocation of flight operations continue, with the airport operator sending carriers a second reminder to discuss the plan. Ahead of an October 28 meeting to finalise the transition, airlines have asked for Terminal 1 (T1) redevelopment and Terminal 2 (T2) capacity enhancement to be added to the agenda.

MIAL, which runs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is part of the Adani Group, which also operates the new Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

In its latest communication, MIAL asked airlines to discuss the proposed traffic relocation plan with their network planning and commercial teams. The reminder comes amid continuing differences over how flight operations at CSMIA will be managed during the transition.