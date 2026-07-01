Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar, OLD MHB Colony in Mumbai’s Borivali next in line for redevelopment

With no expenditure by MHADA involved, the authority is increasingly favoring this model of redevelopment. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

One by one, old housing layouts built by the Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA) are being swept away by the tide of redevelopment. The latest colonies to be affected are likely to be the 25,000 sqm Ram Krishna Nagar in Khar and the one lakh sqm Old MHB Colony on Gorai Road, Borivali.

Proposals for the redevelopment of these MHADA layouts have been sent to the Maharashtra government, after which the process to select the redeveloper will begin.

Aging buildings in poor condition, the chosen MHADA layouts are around 50 years old and have seen little development over the years. If approved for redevelopment, the prime locations will be transformed under the C&DA (construction and development agency) model, with the development agency taking over and developing the area holistically, with basic facilities, open spaces, and more. The land owning authority, MHADA, will receive either land premium or constructed homes, with the rest of the area for the developer’s sale purposes.