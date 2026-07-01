Special task force drive to curb malpractice at sonography, IVF centers: Minister Prakash Abitkar

Minister Prakash Abitkar informed the Legislative Assembly that a rigorous inspection drive of sonography and abortion centers has been implemented across the state through these task forces. (File Photo)

Special task forces have been appointed in the state to curb malpractices by sonography and IVF centers, as well as to prevent violations of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar informed the Legislative Assembly that a rigorous inspection drive of sonography and abortion centers has been implemented across the state through these task forces.

To enable more effective and severe action against those involved in egg trafficking, malpractices by IVF centers, and violations of the PCPNDT Act, legislation will be introduced to apply the provisions of the MCOCA law.

Abitkar stated that it has been observed that the rates of IVF treatments and cesarean deliveries are increasing unnecessarily in the state. Consequently, necessary regulations will be formulated to ensure that IVF treatments are used strictly according to medical necessity. Stringent legal action will be taken against the doctors involved, as well as the related staff and hospital management.

Abitkar was responding to a question raised by member Abu Azmi regarding action against unlicensed IVF centers operating in the state.