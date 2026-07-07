After Mankhurd tragedy, BMC vows crackdown on illegal structures

A day after six people, including five minors, lost their lives in a house collapse in Mankhurd in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would intensify its action against illegal encroachments across the city.

“We are going to look seriously into the issue of illegal encroachments on government land. We will jointly carry out an inspection with the collector’s office to identify land that has been encroached upon illegally, following which appropriate measures will be taken to remove the encroachments,” Bhide told reporters on Monday.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mumbai (Suburban) Collector Saurabh Katiyar said the latest regulation issued by the state government mandates that any unauthorised housing unit built before 2011 can be demolished only after alternate rehabilitation is provided. He said the BMC’s regulations restrict informal houses to a maximum height of 14 feet. However, a large number of such houses exceed the 14-foot limit and comprise multiple storeys.