Maharashtra’s Beed Police launch ‘deepeye’ pilot project using AI tools

The Beed police Wednesday began a pilot project for the “deepeye” system at the Beed City police station where Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used by police personnel to improve their performance.

This is one of the four AI projects across the state shortlisted by the DGP office for it to be tested as a pilot project for a few weeks and later implemented across the state if there are no issues found during the pilot project.

Apart from Beed police, projects of Navi Mumbai Police, Ahilyanagar and Nagpur (rural) have been shortlisted and have been asked to carry out a pilot project to see its on ground performance and decide on its implementation across the state.