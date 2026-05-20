Maharashtra’s Beed Police launch ‘deepeye’ pilot project using AI tools

The Beed police Wednesday began a pilot project for the “deepeye” system at the Beed City police station where Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be used by police personnel to improve their performance.
This is one of the four AI projects across the state shortlisted by the DGP office for it to be tested as a pilot project for a few weeks and later implemented across the state if there are no issues found during the pilot project.
Apart from Beed police, projects of Navi Mumbai Police, Ahilyanagar and Nagpur (rural) have been shortlisted and have been asked to carry out a pilot project to see its on ground performance and decide on its implementation across the state.
Beed SP Navneet Kanwat said that with the push for AI tools to be used for policing, their team has been developing the system for a year and after it was greenlit by the DG office earlier this week.
“We began testing it as a pilot project at the Beed City police station for a period of two weeks to see if there are any issues with the system and gather data based on which we can see how useful it is during day to day policing work.” Kanwat, a pass-out from IIT Roorkee, has worked as a software engineer in the past.
The officer said that the system has features like voice registration of an FIR when a complainant approached the police station and narrates his complaint. “The system has features like Voice-based FIR registration which will register a complaint when the complainant is speaking about it. This will ensure the complainant, who is already the victim of a crime, does not have to wait for hours in the police station and repeat himself/herself multiple times,” Kanwat said.
He added that based on the complaint, the system will also suggest what sections will be attracted in the complaint, it will write the case diary and also generate letters that have to be sent to the court. ” Our staff will be free of all this clerical work and be able to use this time to focus on investigations,” he said.
This system uses artificial intelligence to automatically analyse FIRs, suggest relevant sections of the law, identify repeat offenders, and analyze crime patterns.
The Beed Police developed the state-of-the-art system based on artificial intelligence (AI) called “DeepEye” to make the crime investigation process faster, more accurate, transparent and effective.
Along with this, immediate alerts are received in case of a sudden increase in certain types of crimes (crime spike) and accordingly, the AI system provides guidance on preventive measures, such as increasing patrols in sensitive areas or focusing on crimes related to women. Preventive policing is made more effective by identifying areas that pose a risk to women’s safety through Women Safety Insights.