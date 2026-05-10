Tackling El Nino effect: From 86 to 466, Maharashtra sees steady rise in water tankers in 30 days

In the year 2025, Maharashtra was using 1057 tankers in the first week of May, compared to 466 in this year. (File Photo)

Over the course of one month, the number of water tankers deployed in Maharashtra’s villages and hamlets has increased from 86 in the first week of April to 466 in the first week of May, data from the state’s Water Supply and Sanitation department shows.

The number of villages and hamlets using the water tankers too have increased from 62 and 277 in April to 411 and 1194 in May, respectively. The steady increase in the wake of possible threat of El Niño has put the administration on alert.

Despite this increase in the number of tankers, when compared with the previous years, the data stands much lower. In the year 2025, Maharashtra was using 1057 tankers in the first week of May, compared to 466 in this year.