EC to share deleted voter lists with parties during Maharashtra roll revision

Amid growing controversies over deletion of voter names in several states, the Election Commission (EC) has announced additional safeguards to ensure transparency during Maharashtra’s upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including sharing lists of deleted voters with political parties and allowing a seven-day window to correct errors.
“We are committed to make the entire SIR process transparent. While the list carrying deleted names will be made available publicly on the official websites, we have taken an additional step as well. The list of names omitted will be made available to BLAs and seven days will be given to act if mistakes are found,” said S Chockalingam, Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra.
The exercise will involve physical verification of nearly 9.68 crore voters across Maharashtra through 1,00,253 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), assisted by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties.
According to EC data, the BJP has appointed the highest number of BLAs at 52,115, followed by Shiv Sena (17,800), Congress (17,421), Shiv Sena (UBT) (10,140), NCP (6,472), NCP-SP (4,468) and MNS (3,848).
As per the SIR schedule, printing of enumeration forms and training of BLOs will take place between June 20 and 29, while door-to-door verification will be conducted from June 30 to July 29. Draft electoral rolls will be published on August 5, with claims and objections invited till September 4. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on October 7 after disposal of claims and objections by October 3.
The EC said over 72 per cent of pre-SIR mapping has already been completed. Voters will receive pre-filled enumeration forms carrying current details along with historical records mapped from the last SIR conducted between 2002 and 2004. Voters can also independently verify their details through the EC portal using basic information such as name, district and Assembly constituency.
When asked whether the five-month timeline would be sufficient given that the previous SIR in Maharashtra had stretched over 13 months between 2002 and 2004, Chockalingam said advances in technology had significantly reduced the dependence on paperwork.
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“However, the technology has advanced and it is no longer paperwork alone as most of the work is being done using technology. So, we do think that the process will be completed in time,” he said, adding that an extension could be sought in case of unavoidable events such as natural calamities.
Officials said BLOs would make at least three visits if houses are found locked during verification. In cases where voter names are not matched with previous records, the EC has prescribed 11 supporting documents, of which any one can be submitted by voters.
After publication of the draft electoral rolls, notices will be issued to voters whose names cannot be matched or where discrepancies are found. Lists of such names, along with reasons for probable exclusion, will be displayed at local self-government offices, tehsildar offices, district election offices and on official websites.
The EC also clarified that Aadhaar would only be accepted as proof of identity and not proof of citizenship, in accordance with provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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