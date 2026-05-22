EC to share deleted voter lists with parties during Maharashtra roll revision

Amid growing controversies over deletion of voter names in several states, the Election Commission (EC) has announced additional safeguards to ensure transparency during Maharashtra’s upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including sharing lists of deleted voters with political parties and allowing a seven-day window to correct errors.

“We are committed to make the entire SIR process transparent. While the list carrying deleted names will be made available publicly on the official websites, we have taken an additional step as well. The list of names omitted will be made available to BLAs and seven days will be given to act if mistakes are found,” said S Chockalingam, Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra.

The exercise will involve physical verification of nearly 9.68 crore voters across Maharashtra through 1,00,253 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), assisted by Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties.

According to EC data, the BJP has appointed the highest number of BLAs at 52,115, followed by Shiv Sena (17,800), Congress (17,421), Shiv Sena (UBT) (10,140), NCP (6,472), NCP-SP (4,468) and MNS (3,848).

As per the SIR schedule, printing of enumeration forms and training of BLOs will take place between June 20 and 29, while door-to-door verification will be conducted from June 30 to July 29. Draft electoral rolls will be published on August 5, with claims and objections invited till September 4. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on October 7 after disposal of claims and objections by October 3.

The EC said over 72 per cent of pre-SIR mapping has already been completed. Voters will receive pre-filled enumeration forms carrying current details along with historical records mapped from the last SIR conducted between 2002 and 2004. Voters can also independently verify their details through the EC portal using basic information such as name, district and Assembly constituency.

When asked whether the five-month timeline would be sufficient given that the previous SIR in Maharashtra had stretched over 13 months between 2002 and 2004, Chockalingam said advances in technology had significantly reduced the dependence on paperwork.

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“However, the technology has advanced and it is no longer paperwork alone as most of the work is being done using technology. So, we do think that the process will be completed in time,” he said, adding that an extension could be sought in case of unavoidable events such as natural calamities.

Officials said BLOs would make at least three visits if houses are found locked during verification. In cases where voter names are not matched with previous records, the EC has prescribed 11 supporting documents, of which any one can be submitted by voters.

After publication of the draft electoral rolls, notices will be issued to voters whose names cannot be matched or where discrepancies are found. Lists of such names, along with reasons for probable exclusion, will be displayed at local self-government offices, tehsildar offices, district election offices and on official websites.

The EC also clarified that Aadhaar would only be accepted as proof of identity and not proof of citizenship, in accordance with provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016.