Dues running into ‘crores’: Maharashtra contractors write to FM, RBI governor; seek waiver, GST relief

The associations have demanded waiver of outstanding loans of contractors and developers, exemption from GST payments and immediate provision of long-term loans at low interest rates to help the sector survive the ongoing crisis. (File Photo)

Days after a showdown with the Maharashtra government over massive pending dues, associations representing small contractors in the state have written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra seeking loan waivers, GST exemption and low-interest loans.

In a letter sent by the Maharashtra State Contractor Association and the Maharashtra State Unemployed Civil Engineer Association, the organisations claimed that nearly three lakh small contractors and developers across the state were facing severe financial distress due to prolonged non-payment of dues by government departments.

“All small contractors and developers in Maharashtra, undertaking works up to Rs 25 crore, are carrying out government development works for various departments of the state. However, for the past several years, they have not received payments for the works completed by them,” the letter stated.