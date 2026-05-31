Junior college teachers across Maharashtra oppose new draft on staffing approval norms

Sanch Manyata or staffing approval norms for teachers are essentially a set of parameters used to fix number of approved positions of teachers based on student enrolment, and few other factors. (Image created using AI)

Junior college teachers across Maharashtra are up in arms against the new draft parameters of Sanch Manyata – staffing approval norms for teachers. They allege that the proposed changes – increasing the batch size of science practical from 20 to 30 students, reducing lesson period time from 45 to 40 mins etc, are going to reduce the number of approved posts of teachers, adversely impacting the education in junior colleges.

In a memorandum submitted to the state government in this regard the Maharashtra State Junior College Teachers’ Federation has announced a state-wide protest against the new norms while demanding that existing parameters should be retained. Teachers are planning to gather outside various regional level offices of Deputy Director of Education across Maharashtra where protesters will burn a printout of the new draft rules which they came to know about on May 27, through the system where data is collected.