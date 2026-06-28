Ahead of Ashadhi Wari, ASHA workers told to step up health awareness drive

The department has asked ASHA workers to inform pilgrims about the location of health camps along the Wari route, medical services being provided by the health department, the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and sanitation, and the use of safe drinking water. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra Health Department has directed Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers across the state to undertake an extensive health awareness campaign among Warkaris, with lakhs of devotees expected to participate in the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage culminating at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi next month.

Ashadhi Ekadashi, which marks the culmination of the centuries-old Wari pilgrimage to the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, falls on July 25 this year. The pilgrimage sees lakhs of devotees from across Maharashtra walk for several days to reach the temple town.

In a directive issued on Sunday, Commissioner of Health Services and Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Sanjay Katkar, said ASHA workers should conduct village-level meetings, home visits, group interactions and use Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material to spread awareness on health precautions before and during the pilgrimage.