Ahead of Ashadhi Wari, ASHA workers told to step up health awareness drive

The Maharashtra Health Department has directed Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers across the state to undertake an extensive health awareness campaign among Warkaris, with lakhs of devotees expected to participate in the annual Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage culminating at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi next month.
Ashadhi Ekadashi, which marks the culmination of the centuries-old Wari pilgrimage to the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, falls on July 25 this year. The pilgrimage sees lakhs of devotees from across Maharashtra walk for several days to reach the temple town.
In a directive issued on Sunday, Commissioner of Health Services and Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Sanjay Katkar, said ASHA workers should conduct village-level meetings, home visits, group interactions and use Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material to spread awareness on health precautions before and during the pilgrimage.
The department has asked ASHA workers to inform pilgrims about the location of health camps along the Wari route, medical services being provided by the health department, the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and sanitation, and the use of safe drinking water.
The advisory also stresses preventive measures against heat-related illnesses, dehydration and diarrhoeal diseases, while encouraging regular handwashing. Pilgrims have been advised to seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms of infectious diseases and to carry essential medicines during the journey.
The health department has also called for special attention to the health needs of senior citizens, pregnant women, young children and other vulnerable groups participating in the pilgrimage.