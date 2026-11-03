Tukaram Mundhe’s FDA action on Patanjali, cow ghee worth Rs 20.20 lakh seized

Between October 28 and 31, the drive led to 13 FIRs, 16 arrests, seven establishments being sealed and six vehicles seized.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 3, 2026 07:43 AM IST
The seized stock included 2,279.7 litres of Patanjali cow ghee worth Rs 20.20 lakh, recovered from the company's super distributor, M/s Divya Mahavitarak, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over suspected misbranding and adulteration. (AI Generated Image)The seized stock included 2,279.7 litres of Patanjali cow ghee worth Rs 20.20 lakh, recovered from the company's super distributor, M/s Divya Mahavitarak, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over suspected misbranding and adulteration. (AI Generated Image)
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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Commissioner Tukaram Munde has suspended licences of 19 food business operators and seized around 3.53 lakh kg of food articles worth Rs 9.01 crore during a festive-season crackdown across the state.

The seized stock included 2,279.7 litres of Patanjali cow ghee worth Rs 20.20 lakh, recovered from the company’s super distributor, M/s Divya Mahavitarak, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar over suspected misbranding and adulteration.

The suspended establishments included namkeen, sweetmeat and spice manufacturers in Mumbai, Amravati and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, over hygiene deficiencies and violations of food safety regulations. The FDA also seized 1,44,218 kg of edible oil from Avenue Supermarts in Bhiwandi and 20,560 kg of food articles from Amin Traders in Satara.

Between October 28 and 31, the drive led to 13 FIRs, 16 arrests, seven establishments being sealed and six vehicles seized.

(With Inputs from PTI)

 

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