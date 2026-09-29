Cats, rat droppings: Licence of Mumbai’s 122-year-old Kyani & Co suspended

The action is part of a statewide festive-season drive carried out between September 23 and 27. (AI Generated Image)

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspended licences of 13 food establishments in Mumbai, including South Bombay’s 122-year-old Irani eatery Kyani & Co, the two-decade-old upscale Cantonese restaurant Royal China, and a Subway outlet at Phoenix Mills.

The action is part of a statewide festive-season drive carried out between September 23 and 27. In all, 30 food licences were suspended across the state: 13 in Mumbai, six in Konkan Division, eight in Pune Division and three in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division.

According to an FDA press note shared on Monday, officials inspected the cafe Dhobi Talao’s Kyani & Co, one of the oldest Irani cafes, on Sunday. The officials found cats, rat droppings, live flies and dead cockroaches in the food preparation and storage area, the note said. A large amount of blood had collected in the refrigerator, and an open sewage manhole was found in the processing section.