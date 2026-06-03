‘Facade, 50% farmers kept out of benefits’: Opp slams state govt over loan waiver

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) held burning of government resolution regarding farm loan waiver at different locations in Maharashtra. (File Photo)

Maharashtra’s opposition parties on Wednesday slammed the state government over its farm loan waiver announcement calling it a facade and claimed that 50 per cent farmers will be kept out of benefits.

“The loan waiver scheme announced by the Mahayuti government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis is merely a facade. By using wordplay and imposing terms, conditions, and rules, the government has deliberately kept more than 50 per cent of farmers out of this scheme.

This is a cruel mockery of farmers,” said Congress state president Harshavardhan Sapkal.

He demanded that the government should make the 7/12 extract of all farmers in the state debt-free.