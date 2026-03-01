No more paperwork: Maharashtra launches one-stop digital portal for Divyang schemes

The Maharashtra government has launched what it describes as the country’s first integrated Divyang Sahayak Portal, aimed at streamlining delivery of welfare schemes for persons with disabilities and improving implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.
The portal, launched last month, seeks to reduce procedural steps, eliminate manual paperwork and address issues related to data inaccuracies and grievance redressal.
“The portal is a one stop platform for persons with disabilities to search for eligible schemes, apply and avail benefits,” said Tukaram Mundhe, Secretary of the state’s Divyang department. “Based on demographic data, citizens can search for schemes they are eligible for without having to remember specific scheme names.”
According to officials, the entire departmental processing will be carried out online, with built in service level agreements and an auto forward mechanism that moves applications to the next stage if they are not acted upon within a specified timeline.
The portal uses Application Programming Interfaces to integrate with existing government databases to avoid duplication of data. It is currently integrated with the Unique Disability ID system, Aadhaar through Meri Pehchan and the Direct Benefit Transfer platform. Integration with PAN, TAN, GST, bank details, e Sign, UDISE and RBSK systems is underway.
Officials said the application process for both individuals and institutions is fully digital, with no requirement to submit physical documents. Applicants will be able to track the status of their applications in real time.
The portal also incorporates artificial intelligence tools. At present, AI is used to scan uploaded documents and flag those that are unclear or incomplete. In the grievance redressal system, AI helps allocate complaints to the appropriate desk and summarise them for quicker review. Additional AI features are expected to be introduced in subsequent phases.
Mundhe said the portal is designed to provide a “whole of government” view for persons with disabilities by hosting information on government resolutions and schemes of other departments as well. Data analytics will be used to identify eligible beneficiaries who may not be availing of schemes.
“For instance, data from the Education Department can help identify students with special needs and assess whether they are receiving benefits from the Divyang Kalyan department. If not, the system can proactively facilitate access. The aim is to ensure no eligible person is left out,” he said.
The portal is structured into 11 modules, including unified scheme and service delivery, an institution information management system, a citizen grievance redressal system, a dedicated department dashboard, a digital marketplace for persons with disabilities, budget utilisation monitoring for local authorities, equal opportunity policy compliance tracking, accessibility audit management, early intervention centre management, district disability rehabilitation centre management and management of children’s and special homes.
At present, the first four modules have been developed and are expected to go live shortly. A mobile application has also been created and submitted to the Government of India for listing on its app store. The remaining modules will be rolled out in phases.