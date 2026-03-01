No more paperwork: Maharashtra launches one-stop digital portal for Divyang schemes

The Maharashtra government has launched what it describes as the country’s first integrated Divyang Sahayak Portal, aimed at streamlining delivery of welfare schemes for persons with disabilities and improving implementation of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The portal, launched last month, seeks to reduce procedural steps, eliminate manual paperwork and address issues related to data inaccuracies and grievance redressal.

“Can search for schemes without remembering names”: Secretary, Divyang dept

“The portal is a one stop platform for persons with disabilities to search for eligible schemes, apply and avail benefits,” said Tukaram Mundhe, Secretary of the state’s Divyang department. “Based on demographic data, citizens can search for schemes they are eligible for without having to remember specific scheme names.”