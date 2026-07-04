‘Not merger, welcome individuals willing to fight the BJP’: Maharashtra Congress tells party high-command

Sources within the Congress confirmed to The Indian Express that party state unit chief Harshavardhan Sapkal, when asked about his opinion regarding the merger with the veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP) has voiced against it. (Photo: X/@INCHarshsapkal, @PawarSpeaks)

A section of Maharashtra Congress has conveyed to the party’s central leadership about its opposition to the merger with the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) led by veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar.

Sources within the Congress confirmed to The Indian Express that party state unit chief Harshavardhan Sapkal, when asked about his opinion regarding the merger with the NCP (SP) has voiced against it. Sapkal informed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi about his opinion that instead of a merger, individual leaders from NCP (SP) who are dedicated and loyal towards the Opposition should be welcomed.

When contacted about this development, Sapkal declined to comment.