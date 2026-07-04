‘Not merger, welcome individuals willing to fight the BJP’: Maharashtra Congress tells party high-command

Sapkal informed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi about his opinion that instead of a merger, individual leaders from NCP (SP) who are dedicated and loyal towards the Opposition should be welcomed.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiUpdated: Jul 4, 2026 08:28 PM IST
Harshwardhan Sapkal Sharad PawarSources within the Congress confirmed to The Indian Express that party state unit chief Harshavardhan Sapkal, when asked about his opinion regarding the merger with the veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP) has voiced against it. (Photo: X/@INCHarshsapkal, @PawarSpeaks)
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A section of Maharashtra Congress has conveyed to the party’s central leadership about its opposition to the merger with the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) led by veteran leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar.

Sources within the Congress confirmed to The Indian Express that party state unit chief Harshavardhan Sapkal, when asked about his opinion regarding the merger with the NCP (SP) has voiced against it. Sapkal informed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi about his opinion that instead of a merger, individual leaders from NCP (SP) who are dedicated and loyal towards the Opposition should be welcomed.

When contacted about this development, Sapkal declined to comment.

For more than a week now, Maharashtra’s political circle is abuzz with the possibility of merger between Congress and NCP-SP led by Sharad Pawar.

Following the six Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) rebelled to join ruling Shiv Sena of Eknath Shinde, the pressure is mounting on Opposition NCP-SP which has 8 Lok Sabha MPs may turn out to be a key force in case the center attempts to move important bills in upcoming session of the parliament. Reports of a merger between two parties have been making rounds since then.

According to a senior Congress functionary, the opposition to the possible merger is on two to three counts. “First of all, the issue of merger comes up whenever there is a split in other parties. A section of Congress leaders conveyed that, “Congress cannot and should not be taken for granted in such a scenario,” he said. He pointed out that the recent round of buzz surrounding the merger is after the collapse of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Secondly, the Congress central leadership was told that instead of merger, those who are individually willing to come and work with the party should be welcomed and prioritised. “We are of the opinion that the intent and vigour to fight the BJP is important. What if some unwilling leaders quit after the merger just months before polls? It would be portrayed as a setback to Congress, affecting poll momentum,” another party leader said.

Thirdly, the extra-cordial relationship between Pawars and Adani is also one issue that remains unaddressed, pointing out recent incidents where NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP and Pawar’s daughter, Supriya Sule called businessman Gautam Adani as her elder brother. “Will that stop or continue, in case of a merger?” the leader asked.

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According to party insiders, Sapkal was asked about his opinion on merger by Rahul Gandhi where he has clearly opposed the same.

The merger talks gained momentum after Rahul Gandhi attended the wedding of Sule’s daughter Revati in Mumbai.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

 

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