6 in 10 births in Maharashtra’s private hospitals are C-sections. Why?

Maharashtra has ordered an audit after recording a stark gap in the number of caesarean or C-section deliveries at public and private hospitals, with nearly six out of every 10 women who deliver babies at private facilities undergoing C-section, compared with 37 per cent in public hospitals.

The state health department has directed public health institutions to conduct regular audits to ensure that surgical interventions are performed only when they are medically necessary.

According to the Health Management Information System (HMIS) data for 2026-27, up to September 2026, Maharashtra recorded 1,18,036 (37%) C-section deliveries out of 3,23,245 institutional deliveries at public hospitals. In private facilities, 1,89,152 of 3,18,683 deliveries were caesarean sections, taking the proportion to 59 per cent.