Farm loan waiver, headlines Maharashtra’s Rs 7.69 lakh crore Budget

The Maharashtra government on Friday presented a ₹7.69 lakh crore Budget for 2026–27, announcing a farm loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjamafi Yojana, along with expansion of metro and expressway networks .
Under the scheme, farmers who had outstanding crop loans as of September 30, 2025 will be eligible for a loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh. Farmers who repay their loans regularly will receive an incentive grant of ₹50,000. The government said steps will also be taken to strengthen the banking system and help farmers become permanently debt-free based on the recommendations of a committee.
The government also said that ₹15,492 crore was distributed to farmers between June and October 2025 through crop loans.
Presenting the budget, Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state’s development plan is based on four priorities growth, sustainability, inclusiveness and good governance.
One of the key announcements was that the free electricity scheme for farmers will continue, with ₹20,000 crore allocated for it. The state will also expand solar power supply for agriculture, targeting 16,000 MW capacity.
The budget includes several irrigation and water projects. Major river-linking projects have been proposed, including the Wainganga–Nal Ganga project worth ₹94,968 crore. A ₹2,240 crore flood control project has also been planned for Kolhapur and Sangli districts.
For women, the government said the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue. The Lakhpati Didi scheme aims to create 25 lakh more women entrepreneurs next year. A new policy for single women will also be introduced.
In the education sector, the government plans to build an EduCity in Navi Mumbai with six foreign universities and develop eight to ten education hubs across the state. Under a new scheme, students will get opportunities to visit institutions such as ISRO and NASA.
Infrastructure development remains a key focus of the budget. The government plans to build a 1,200 km metro network across the state and over 6,000 km of expressways.
In Mumbai, projects include the underground Metro 11 corridor from Wadala to the Gateway of India and Metro 8 connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. The government also announced plans to redevelop 20 lakh slum houses in the city and develop a new greenfield city near the Navi Mumbai International Airport.
The state also plans to attract large investments to boost the economy, including 18 mega industrial hubs, a steel hub in Gadchiroli with investment of ₹2.61 lakh crore, and a media and technology hub in Mumbai and Pune.
Fadnavis said the government aims to make Maharashtra a $5 trillion economy by 2047.
|Year
|Rev. Expenditure
|Rev. Receipts
|2018–19
|2,67,022
|2,78,996
|2019–20
|3,00,305
|2,83,190
|2020–21
|3,10,610
|2,69,468
|2021–22
|3,49,686
|3,33,312
|2022–23
|4,07,614
|4,05,678
|2023–24
|4,44,350
|4,30,596
|2024–25
|5,11,901
|4,81,906
|2025–26 RE
|6,38,544
|6,01,489
|2026–27 BE
|6,56,651
|6,16,099
|Year
|Revenue Deficit
|Fiscal Deficit
|2018–19
|11,974 (Surplus)
|—
|2019–20
|17,116
|—
|2020–21
|41,142
|—
|2021–22
|16,374
|—
|2022–23
|1,936
|—
|2023–24
|13,754
|—
|2024–25
|29,995
|1,24,208
|2025–26
|37,055
|1,36,234
|2026–27 BE
|40,552
|1,50,491
|Year
|Debt (₹ cr)
|% of GSDP
|2018–19
|4,07,152
|16.10%
|2019–20
|4,51,117
|16.97%
|2020–21
|5,19,086
|19.88%
|2021–22
|5,76,868
|18.35%
|2022–23
|6,29,235
|19.40%
|2023–24
|7,18,507
|15.72%
|2024–25
|8,40,247
|18.17%
|2025–26
|9,73,989
|19.09%
|2026–27 BE
|11,02,654
|20.38%