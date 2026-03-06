Farm loan waiver, headlines Maharashtra’s Rs 7.69 lakh crore Budget

Farmers to get loan relief up to ₹2 lakh while government confirms continuation of Ladki Bahin cash scheme for women.

By: Express News Service
3 min readMumbaiMar 6, 2026 04:52 PM IST
MumbaiThe government also said that ₹15,492 crore was distributed to farmers between June and October 2025 through crop loans. (Express Photo by Devendra Fadnavis)
The Maharashtra government on Friday presented a ₹7.69 lakh crore Budget for 2026–27, announcing a farm loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjamafi Yojana, along with expansion of metro and expressway networks .

Under the scheme, farmers who had outstanding crop loans as of September 30, 2025 will be eligible for a loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh. Farmers who repay their loans regularly will receive an incentive grant of ₹50,000. The government said steps will also be taken to strengthen the banking system and help farmers become permanently debt-free based on the recommendations of a committee.

The government also said that ₹15,492 crore was distributed to farmers between June and October 2025 through crop loans.

‘Four’ priorities in development plan: Fadnavis

Presenting the budget, Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state’s development plan is based on four priorities growth, sustainability, inclusiveness and good governance.

One of the key announcements was that the free electricity scheme for farmers will continue, with ₹20,000 crore allocated for it. The state will also expand solar power supply for agriculture, targeting 16,000 MW capacity.

The budget includes several irrigation and water projects. Major river-linking projects have been proposed, including the Wainganga–Nal Ganga project worth ₹94,968 crore. A ₹2,240 crore flood control project has also been planned for Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

For women, the government said the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue. The Lakhpati Didi scheme aims to create 25 lakh more women entrepreneurs next year. A new policy for single women will also be introduced.

In the education sector, the government plans to build an EduCity in Navi Mumbai with six foreign universities and develop eight to ten education hubs across the state. Under a new scheme, students will get opportunities to visit institutions such as ISRO and NASA.

Infrastructure development remains a key focus of the budget. The government plans to build a 1,200 km metro network across the state and over 6,000 km of expressways.

In Mumbai, projects include the underground Metro 11 corridor from Wadala to the Gateway of India and Metro 8 connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports. The government also announced plans to redevelop 20 lakh slum houses in the city and develop a new greenfield city near the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The state also plans to attract large investments to boost the economy, including 18 mega industrial hubs, a steel hub in Gadchiroli with investment of ₹2.61 lakh crore, and a media and technology hub in Mumbai and Pune.

Fadnavis said the government aims to make Maharashtra a $5 trillion economy by 2047.

Maharashtra Budget 2026–27Budget in Numbers — Key Fiscal Data at a Glance

Total Expenditure
₹7,69,467 cr
≈ ₹7.69 lakh crore
Total Receipts
₹7,69,357 cr
FY 2026–27
Fiscal Deficit
₹1,50,491 cr
Up from ₹1.36L cr
🪙 Where Does the Rupee Come From & Go?
↓ RUPEE COMES FROM
State's Own Tax Revenue
50%
Capital Receipts
26%
Share in Central Taxes
12%
Grants from Centre
8%
State's Own Non-Tax Rev.
4%
↑ RUPEE GOES TO
Other Rev. Exp. (Schemes)
29%
Salaries
21%
Capital Expenditure
12%
Pension
11%
Interest Payments
9%
Repayment of Debt
8%
Subsidies
6%
Compensation (GST)
4%
📊 Revenue Expenditure vs Receipts (₹ crore)
YearRev. ExpenditureRev. Receipts
2018–192,67,0222,78,996
2019–203,00,3052,83,190
2020–213,10,6102,69,468
2021–223,49,6863,33,312
2022–234,07,6144,05,678
2023–244,44,3504,30,596
2024–255,11,9014,81,906
2025–26 RE6,38,5446,01,489
2026–27 BE6,56,6516,16,099
📉 Revenue Deficit & Fiscal Deficit (₹ crore)
YearRevenue DeficitFiscal Deficit
2018–1911,974 (Surplus)
2019–2017,116
2020–2141,142
2021–2216,374
2022–231,936
2023–2413,754
2024–2529,9951,24,208
2025–2637,0551,36,234
2026–27 BE40,5521,50,491
💳 Maharashtra's Debt Stock Over the Years
YearDebt (₹ cr)% of GSDP
2018–194,07,15216.10%
2019–204,51,11716.97%
2020–215,19,08619.88%
2021–225,76,86818.35%
2022–236,29,23519.40%
2023–247,18,50715.72%
2024–258,40,24718.17%
2025–269,73,98919.09%
2026–27 BE11,02,65420.38%
⚠️ Salary, Pension & Interest Burden (2026–27)
The state spends more than half its revenue receipts on salaries, pension & interest payments
₹6,16,099 cr
Revenue Receipts
₹3,38,385 cr
Salary + Pension + Interest
54.9%
Share of Revenue Receipts
⚠️ Over half of Maharashtra's revenue receipts are consumed before spending on development
Express InfoGenIE

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
