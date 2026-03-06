Farm loan waiver, headlines Maharashtra’s Rs 7.69 lakh crore Budget

The government also said that ₹15,492 crore was distributed to farmers between June and October 2025 through crop loans. (Express Photo by Devendra Fadnavis)

The Maharashtra government on Friday presented a ₹7.69 lakh crore Budget for 2026–27, announcing a farm loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh under the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjamafi Yojana, along with expansion of metro and expressway networks .

Under the scheme, farmers who had outstanding crop loans as of September 30, 2025 will be eligible for a loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh. Farmers who repay their loans regularly will receive an incentive grant of ₹50,000. The government said steps will also be taken to strengthen the banking system and help farmers become permanently debt-free based on the recommendations of a committee.

