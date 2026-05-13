Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad questions 57 in contact with Pakistani gangster

Shahzad Bhatti, a gangster from Pakistan who is now suspected to be in Dubai. (Express Photo, enhanced using AI)

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have picked up 57 people across the state who allegedly came in contact with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Wednesday. The agency swung into action as soon as they learnt about Bhatti directly or indirectly in touch with them through social media for anti-national activities.

During inquiry, more than 10 people were picked from Mumbai, few from Pune. But the maximum number of people were picked from the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).

Several teams in the state were formed and they immediately traced the people’s location, most of them were brought to the ATS units are being questioned. A senior officer said, the people were in touch with Bhatti and their connection has been found on social media. The team have been scrutinising the contents and gathering evidence to take further legal action.