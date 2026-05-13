Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad questions 57 in contact with Pakistani gangster

Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have picked up 57 people across the state who allegedly came in contact with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti on Wednesday. The agency swung into action as soon as they learnt about Bhatti directly or indirectly in touch with them through social media for anti-national activities.
During inquiry, more than 10 people were picked from Mumbai, few from Pune. But the maximum number of people were picked from the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).
Several teams in the state were formed and they immediately traced the people’s location, most of them were brought to the ATS units are being questioned. A senior officer said, the people were in touch with Bhatti and their connection has been found on social media. The team have been scrutinising the contents and gathering evidence to take further legal action.
The agency is suspecting that Bhatti is inciting several youths in the country to engage in anti national activities through social media.
Earlier, in the first week of March, ATS conducted raids at three locations across Mumbai in connection with suspected online propaganda linked to banned organisations and seized several electronic devices.
The action followed specific intelligence inputs indicating that certain individuals were allegedly spreading extremist material online and were suspected to have connections with handlers based abroad. Officials said the suspects were believed to be disseminating propaganda for banned organisations through digital platforms.
The raids were carried out at two locations in Govandi and one in Kurla. Mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices seized during the operation.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness.
Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai).
Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including:
Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust.
Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations.
Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events.
Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements.
Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More