Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant alleges fake Assembly passes being sold for Rs 2,000–5,000

While making a statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Samant informed the House that certain peons were allegedly involved in distributing nearly 50 such fraudulent passes. (File Photo)

Maharashtra Industry Minister Uday Samant Monday claimed that fake passes for entry in the Assembly building were being sold for anywhere between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 during the ongoing Budget session.

While making a statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Samant informed the House that certain peons were allegedly involved in distributing nearly 50 such fraudulent passes.

“I want to bring to the notice that colour photocopies of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation letterhead are being used with names of officials and their fake signatures. By forging the names and signatures of department officials, certain individuals are using it to access entry passes by charging anywhere between Rs 2000 and Rs 5000,” said Samant.