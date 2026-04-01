Maharashtra announces authority for river rejuvenation

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of Maharashtra State River Rejuvenation Authority under which rejuvenation projects will be implemented for 54 polluted river stretches in the state.
The authority will carry out both regulatory and developmental work for reducing pollution and ensuring the conservation and rejuvenation of rivers in the state.
Established on the lines of the National River Conservation Plan, the Chief Minister will serve as the Chairperson of this Authority, while the Minister for Environment and Climate Change will be the Vice-Chairperson. The Finance Minister, Urban Development Minister, Water Resources Minister, Industries Minister, and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will serve as members. The Secretary of the Department of Environment and Climate Change will be the Member-Secretary.
There are 10 major rivers in India, four of which – Narmada, Tapi, Godavari, and Krishna – are in Maharashtra.
According to a report published by the Central Pollution Control Board in 2025, there are 296 polluted river stretches across the country, with the highest number, 54, located in Maharashtra.
Decisions regarding the pollution control and rejuvenation of rivers such as Mithi, Kalu, Mula, Mula-Mutha, Mutha, Bhima, Pawana, Nag, Chandrabhaga, and Panchganga will now be taken.
Accordingly, the authority will function as the apex decision-making body and nodal agency to promote all aspects of river rejuvenation.
“The authority will determine the priority phases for the rejuvenation of these 54 polluted rivers stretches. By integrating various schemes, it will recommend supplementary policies regarding sewage treatment, industrial effluent measures, and the demarcation of riverbank areas to prevent encroachments,” said an official from the department of Environment and Climate Change.
He said that it will be responsible for preparing and implementing river basin management plans, as well as resolving issues related to land acquisition, encroachments, power supply, and contracts.
A State Executive Committee, chaired by the Minister for Environment and Climate Change, and a dedicated Secretariat will also function within the Authority. This Secretariat will include various NGOs and organizations working in the fields of environment and biodiversity, such as the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and the Mangrove Cell.
The meeting approved the raising of the required fund of Rs 2,000 crore for the Authority through the Pollution Control Board, along with a government contribution of 100 crore. Additionally, approval was given to allocate 10% of the revenue collected from minor mineral excavation to the Authority annually. Furthermore, funds for the Authority will be raised through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds from various companies and blended finance from various financial institutions.