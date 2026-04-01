Maharashtra announces authority for river rejuvenation

There are 10 major rivers in India, four of which – Narmada, Tapi, Godavari, and Krishna – are in Maharashtra. (File Photo)

The cabinet on Wednesday approved the establishment of Maharashtra State River Rejuvenation Authority under which rejuvenation projects will be implemented for 54 polluted river stretches in the state.

The authority will carry out both regulatory and developmental work for reducing pollution and ensuring the conservation and rejuvenation of rivers in the state.

Established on the lines of the National River Conservation Plan, the Chief Minister will serve as the Chairperson of this Authority, while the Minister for Environment and Climate Change will be the Vice-Chairperson. The Finance Minister, Urban Development Minister, Water Resources Minister, Industries Minister, and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will serve as members. The Secretary of the Department of Environment and Climate Change will be the Member-Secretary.