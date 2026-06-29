Maharashtra Council Deputy Chairman election on July 1, Shinde Sena nominee in focus

Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde announced the schedule for the election to the vacant Deputy Chairman's post, with polling, if required, set for July 1. (Photo: X@neelamgorhe)

The election for the vacant post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on July 1, with Council Chairman Ram Shinde announcing the schedule in the House on Monday.

The post has remained vacant since former Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe’s term in the Council ended on May 13. Gorhe was recently re-elected unopposed to the Council on a Shiv Sena ticket and is among the frontrunners for the post once again.

Announcing the schedule, Shinde said nomination papers can be filed till 12 pm on June 30 with Legislative Council Secretary Dr Vilas Athawale at Vidhan Bhavan. Scrutiny of nominations will be held at 1 pm the same day, while voting, if required, will take place at 1 pm on July 1.