Maharashtra Council Deputy Chairman election on July 1, Shinde Sena nominee in focus

Given the ruling alliance's numerical strength, the election is unlikely to witness a serious contest and could even be decided unopposed.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
3 min readUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 07:30 PM IST
Neelam Gorhe Pune MumbaiMaharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde announced the schedule for the election to the vacant Deputy Chairman's post, with polling, if required, set for July 1. (Photo: X@neelamgorhe)
Make us preferred source on Google

The election for the vacant post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council will be held on July 1, with Council Chairman Ram Shinde announcing the schedule in the House on Monday.

The post has remained vacant since former Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe’s term in the Council ended on May 13. Gorhe was recently re-elected unopposed to the Council on a Shiv Sena ticket and is among the frontrunners for the post once again.

Announcing the schedule, Shinde said nomination papers can be filed till 12 pm on June 30 with Legislative Council Secretary Dr Vilas Athawale at Vidhan Bhavan. Scrutiny of nominations will be held at 1 pm the same day, while voting, if required, will take place at 1 pm on July 1.

The election has shifted the focus to the ruling Mahayuti, with the Deputy Chairman’s post expected to go to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as part of the alliance’s power-sharing arrangement.

Also Read | Alliance wins 16 of 17 seats: Mahayuti sweeps MLC polls but Nashik result exposes BJP-Sena rift

At present, the BJP holds the posts of Legislative Council Chairman and Assembly Speaker, while the Assembly Deputy Speaker’s post is with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Within the Shiv Sena, discussions have intensified over who will be nominated. Besides Gorhe, former MP Krupal Tumane and senior party leader Manisha Kayande are also being considered. Political circles, however, suggest the leadership could opt for a new face instead of giving Gorhe another term.

Numerical edge favours Mahayuti

The Mahayuti enjoys a comfortable majority in the Upper House, with the BJP holding 35 seats, the Shiv Sena 12, and the Sunetra Pawar-led NCP 10, taking the alliance’s tally to over 57—well above the majority mark.

Also Read | Maharashtra council elections: BJP-led Mahayuti eyes clean sweep in 17 MLC seats

In comparison, the Opposition has much smaller numbers, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) holding six seats, the Congress five and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP two.
Given the ruling alliance’s numerical strength, the election is unlikely to witness a serious contest and could even be decided unopposed.
A clearer picture is expected once nominations are filed on Tuesday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments