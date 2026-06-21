NEET brings applause, hope to Latur, the city scarred by leak controversy

Aspirants search their roll number for seats allotted to them before entering an examination center to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam at the center, in Patna on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

As hundreds of anxious parents waited outside Rajarshi Shahu College in Latur on Sunday, spontaneous applause erupted when candidates of Re-NEET began emerging from the examination centre. For many, the re-examination marked an attempt to restore confidence in a system shaken by the paper leak controversy.

Parents and students said that while the ordeal had forced thousands to prepare all over again, the re-test was necessary to ensure a fair playing field and prevent inflated scores from pushing medical college cut-offs beyond the reach of deserving candidates.

One of the candidates, Insha Inamdar, a resident of Latur, said she was glad that the re-test was conducted. “The difficulty level of this paper was slightly higher than that of the previous NEET examination. But it was not very difficult to solve. The Physics section was lengthy, just like last time. However, I am happy that I got enough time to complete it, unlike the first NEET examination held in May,” she said.