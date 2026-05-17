Somaiya calls for stop on religious animal slaughter within residential societies, chawls

Ahead of Eid al-Adha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya on Saturday wrote to Mumbai Mayor, Ritu Tawde, alongside the Mumbai’s civic and police commissioners, to cease religious slaughter of goats within residential clusters like housing societies and chawls during the festival period.

This year, Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) is slated for May 28 with religious slaughter of animals poised to be carried out between May 27 and May 29.

According to the civic policy, in Mumbai, slaughter of buffaloes is only permitted within the compound of the Deonar Abattoir – Asia’s largest slaughterhouse, while religious slaughter of goats is permitted across 109 designated locations ranging from mutton shops to meat markets.