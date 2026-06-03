West Asia conflict delays KEM hospital’s MRI repairs, patients bear the burden

A delay in the arrival of imported spare parts due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia has stalled repairs of KEM Hospital’s only MRI machine, forcing patients to seek expensive scans at private diagnostic centres.

The machine has remained non functional for more than 15 days after a key component in its cooling system failed. The disruption has once again brought into focus the shortage of MRI facilities across Mumbai’s civic hospitals.

On Wednesday morning, the daughters of 44-year-old Vanita Patil stood outside KEM’s MRI section trying to figure out how to arrange scans prescribed for their mother, who is admitted with multiple injuries.

Hospital staff directed them to a list of private diagnostic centres displayed outside the MRI facility.

“Call the diagnostic centres and ask them their charges. If they charge a lot, ask the doctor treating your mother to speak to them. They may reduce the cost,” an on duty nurse told the sisters.

The family said they were struggling to arrange the money.

“The MRI scan costs at least Rs 15,000. We cannot afford that. We are trying to figure out how to get it done at a lower price. The doctor treating our mother told us the diagnostic centre may not reduce the amount much and we will have to get the test done anyway,” one of the daughters told The Indian Express.

KEM Hospital, one of the city’s busiest tertiary care public hospitals, caters to patients from across Maharashtra and neighbouring states. Its MRI facility is routinely used for trauma, neurology, neurosurgery, oncology and emergency cases.

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Hospital staff said they had no indication of when the machine would become operational again. “We do not know by when the MRI machine will be fixed. It has been over 15 days since it stopped functioning,” an on duty nurse said.

According to hospital officials, the annual maintenance contract for the MRI machine has expired and a proposal seeking approval for repairs has been pending with the BMC’s Public Health Department for around 15 days.

KEM Dean Dr Harish M Pathak, however, said the bigger problem was the delay in obtaining replacement parts.

“The MRI machine is over nine years old and a critical component of its cooling system has failed. The spare parts required for repairs are not available in India. We placed an order around a month ago, but due to the ongoing global crisis and disruptions caused by the war, the parts have not yet arrived. Several countries are facing similar supply chain issues and the matter is beyond our control,” Dr Pathak said.

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He said the hospital had signed agreements with private diagnostic centres last year to deal with such contingencies.

“We signed MoUs with accredited private diagnostic centres. Under the agreement, they were instructed to charge rates similar to those at KEM Hospital, around Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 per body part. As per my knowledge, the centres have been adhering to these rates,” he said.

Patients, however, reported being quoted substantially higher amounts.

A hospital official said MRI scans at KEM generally cost around Rs 2,500 per body part, though patients from economically weaker backgrounds can avail concessions.

The official added that private centres were free to determine their own charges.

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Responding to concerns over patient expenses, Dr Pathak said, “The Hospital Administration has ensured that patient care and diagnostic services remain uninterrupted during this period.

Pursuant to previously executed Memoranda of Understanding with accredited diagnostic centres, MRI investigations for patients referred from KEM Hospital are being carried out at Municipal Corporation rates without causing any additional financial burden to eligible patients.”

The breakdown has also renewed attention on delays in strengthening MRI infrastructure across BMC run hospitals.

Senior civic health officials said four new MRI machines, one each for KEM, Nair, Sion and Cooper hospitals, are expected to be installed later this year.

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Dr Shailesh Mohite, Dean of Nair Hospital and Director, Medical Education and Major Hospitals, BMC, said the procurement process was nearing completion.

“TThe procurement process for the new MRI machines is almost complete. Purchase orders have been issued and we expect the machines to be available by September to October. Till then, alternative MRI facilities have been arranged to avoid inconvenience to patients,” Dr Mohite added.

Meanwhile, Nair Hospital’s MRI machine has remained non functional since 2023, forcing patients to rely on referrals and alternative facilities.

BMC officials said Sion Hospital currently has two working MRI machines, while MRI services at Cooper Hospital are being provided through a public private partnership arrangement.