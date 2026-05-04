On alleged deaths after eating watermelon, biryani: Probe underway, cause still unclear, says officials

In the case of suspected deaths allegedly following the consumption of biryani and watermelon, no conclusive findings have emerged so far, although the possibility of chemical contamination or poisoning has not been ruled out, senior officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina said on Monday.

“Chemical analysis of the collected samples is currently underway, with both organic and inorganic toxins being examined. It would be premature to draw any conclusions until the report is complete. Even trace amounts of toxic substances, if found, will be clearly mentioned in the report,” the official said.

The investigation is exploring multiple possibilities, including food adulteration, poisoning, and bacterial or fungal contamination, officials added. “Food poisoning, toxins, or any other specific cause has not yet been established. The FSL has not issued any official confirmation regarding the presence of morphine or any other specific chemical substances. We are clarifying again that all findings are communicated only to the police.”