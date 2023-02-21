In legislative building, Shinde faction takes over Sena office

Three days after the Election Commission (EC) recognised the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena, the faction on Monday took control of the party office in the Maharashtra legislative building, which was till now in the control of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena chief whip Bharat Gogawale, along with over a dozen MLAs belonging to the Shinde camp, reached the legislative party office in the morning and took control of the office. They also held a meeting in the office later in the day.

Gogawale said he will soon issue a whip to all Shiv Sena MLAs for the upcoming Budget Session, which will also be applicable to legislators from the Thackeray faction. The Budget Session is scheduled from February 27.

“Following the EC decision, we entered into the Shiv Sena legislative office and held a meeting, in which discussed the Budget Session. We have not issued a whip yet but will do it soon. The whip will be applicable to all MLAs of the Shiv Sena… if it is not followed, action will be taken against MLAs as per rules,” he told The Indian Express.

Gogawale added that so far, no decision has been taken on staking claim on the party funds and Sena shakhas. “We have convened a meeting tomorrow. We will discuss all these aspects in the meeting. Decisions on taking over other offices will be discussed and accordingly, the next plan of action will be decided. So far, we have not staked claim on the funds. About shakhas, we will discuss with the CM and necessary steps will be taken.”

“We will do what is right and not take any wrong step in a hurry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Pune on Monday that no claim will be laid on any party property post the EC decision on the real Shiv Sena, as “we are heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology and have no temptations”.

Those who were tempted by property and wealth took the wrong step in 2019, he said in an apparent reference to Uddhav Thackeray breaking the Shiv Sena’s alliance with the BJP post the Assembly poll results over the sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

“The EC took the decision on the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol as per rules, and the office in the ‘vidhimandal’ (Legislature complex) is of the Shiv Sena. As far as property is concerned, we have no temptations,” he said.

“We do not want to stake claim on any property, the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray are our property,” he added.

Gogawale said that a meeting of the national executive of the party will also be held on Tuesday. Sources said in the meeting, new appointments are likely to be made, apart from resolutions being passed related to Shiv Sena’s organisational structure.

The first and last national executive meeting of the Shinde-led party had taken place last July, when Shinde was appointed as the Mukhya Neta. The post of the party president, held by Uddhav Thackeray, was resolved to be cancelled. It was decided that while all powers and duties of the party president will lie with Mukhya Neta (Shinde), Thackeray can remain the party president till he desires but it will be an honorary post.

MLA Sanjay Shirsat said all 56 MLAs from both factions would have to follow the whip in the Budget Session and failing to do so would lead to initiation of action for disqualification.

During the Winter Session of the legislature last December, the Shinde faction had taken charge of the party legislative office in Nagpur Vidhan Bhavan. The office was allotted to the Shinde faction by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. WITH PTI INPUTS