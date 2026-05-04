Nagpur IIIT student dies by suicide

According to preliminary information, the incident came to light around 7 am. The hostel building where the incident occurred has a total of 11 floors. (Photo Credits: IIIT Nagpur)

A second-year student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Nagpur, allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a hostel building inside the campus, early on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Shreyas Mane, a fourth-semester student enrolled in the Human Computer & Gaming Technology stream. College authorities informed that he was a native of Kolhapur.

According to preliminary information, the incident came to light around 7 am. The hostel building where the incident occurred has a total of 11 floors.

Police officials from Butibori police station have registered a case of accidental death. Authorities stated that no foul play is suspected at this stage, and no offence has been registered. The police have also ruled out the possibility of ragging in connection with the incident. Further investigation is underway.