Heavy rain lashes Mumbai again, likely to recede over weekend

Despite forecasts of subdued showers, Mumbai and its neighbouring districts woke up to yet another day of heavy rain on Wednesday morning, with the city recording three-digit rainfall for the eighth consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai under a yellow alert with the possibility of “heavy rainfall in isolated places and gusty winds” on Thursday, following which the region is likely to witness only light rain over the weekend.

Parts of Mumbai received over three-digit rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday, with the IMD’s Santacruz station recording 125 mm of rainfall.

Waterlogged roads slow traffic movement in Mumbai as intense monsoon showers continue across the city and neighbouring districts. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee) Waterlogged roads slow traffic movement in Mumbai as intense monsoon showers continue across the city and neighbouring districts. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

The earlier forecast was the possibility of reduced rainfall from Wednesday; however, the intense showers during the day nudged the IMD to revise its forecast from a “yellow alert” to an “orange alert” on Wednesday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Mumbai’s Santacruz station received 32.4 mm of rain. Between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm, Navi Mumbai’s Belapur station recorded 57 mm of rain while Digha received 50 mm of rainfall.