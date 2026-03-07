After recording heat wave like conditions, Mumbai’s day temperature records a drop

Mumbai recorded a day temperature of 33 degrees--which was just 0.6 degrees above normal, while the coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 31.9 degrees which was 0.8 degrees above normal. (Express File Photo)

AFTER RECORDING a heat wave-like condition for two consecutive days, Mumbai’s maximum temperature dipped sharply on Saturday. Meanwhile, the overall weather conditions continued to remain dry throughout the day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai recorded a day temperature of 33 degrees–which was just 0.6 degrees above normal, while the coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 31.9 degrees which was 0.8 degrees above normal. Meanwhile between March 4 and 5, when the city recorded heat wave-like condition, the day temperature hovered 5-6 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, in its five-day forecast, the IMD maintained that dry weather conditions will continue to exist till March 9.

The weather officials maintained that with moisture levels in the air still relatively low and dry northerly winds pushing into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the daily day temperature will continue to hover above normal range during this period. The weather officials maintained that the existing dry temperature will continue for next week.