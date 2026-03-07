After recording heat wave like conditions, Mumbai’s day temperature records a drop

AFTER RECORDING a heat wave-like condition for two consecutive days, Mumbai’s maximum temperature dipped sharply on Saturday. Meanwhile, the overall weather conditions continued to remain dry throughout the day.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai recorded a day temperature of 33 degrees–which was just 0.6 degrees above normal, while the coastal observatory at Colaba recorded 31.9 degrees which was 0.8 degrees above normal. Meanwhile between March 4 and 5, when the city recorded heat wave-like condition, the day temperature hovered 5-6 degrees above normal.
Meanwhile, in its five-day forecast, the IMD maintained that dry weather conditions will continue to exist till March 9.
The weather officials maintained that with moisture levels in the air still relatively low and dry northerly winds pushing into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the daily day temperature will continue to hover above normal range during this period. The weather officials maintained that the existing dry temperature will continue for next week.
“This kind of extreme day temperature is quite common during the transition period. This is typical dry heat temperature that has led to the formation of an anticyclone over Gujarat. As a result, there is a lot of warm air around which has slowed the sea breeze onset by several hours. As a result, the day temperature keeps rising during the day resulting in warmer conditions,” an IMD official told the Indian Express.
The experts have maintained that Mumbai is witnessing such extreme day temperature during the day in the first week of March mainly because the weather pattern is transitioning to the El Niño phase from the La Niña.
El Niño and La Niña are opposite phases of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle, representing warm and cold sea-surface temperature anomalies in the equatorial Pacific Ocean that significantly alter global weather patterns. El Niño (warm phase) occurs when trade winds weaken, pushing warm water eastward, while La Niña (cold phase) features stronger winds, causing cold water to rise.