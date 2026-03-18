Gangster Ravi Pujari arrested in 2017 extortion case, taken into custody form Bengaluru j

In February 2020, he was extradited from to India and authorised were allowed to try him only in 10 of the 52 cases registered against him initially. (File Photo)

THE THANE crime branch on Wednesday arrested gangster Ravi Pujari (57) in connection with a 2017 extortion case, taking his custody from Bengaluru jail where he is presently lodged.

The case relates to an incident in which two shooters allegedly opened fire outside a builder’s office in Thane after he refused to pay ₹10 crore demanded by Pujari, who was then operating from abroad.

Pujari was deported to India from Senegal in 2020, but authorities were initially permitted to try him in only 10 chargesheeted cases. Subsequently, India sought and obtained approval to prosecute him in nine additional cases, including the Thane extortion case.

“Once we got the approval, we took his custody in this case. Thane police has five other cases in which his custody will be taken as well,” said ACP Vinay Ghorpade from the Thane crime branch.