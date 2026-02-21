FIR Against Alleged Bishnoi Gang Operative for Threatening Ranveer Singh

The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered an FIR against Hari Chand Jaat, alias “Harry Boxer,” in connection with an alleged extortion threat made to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

The case was initially filed at the South Cyber Police Station on February 17 and later transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) for further investigation. Police said the complaint was lodged based on a statement from Singh’s social media handler and manager, Vijay Subhramanian, who allegedly received calls from an international number beginning with the +340 country code, believed to be linked to the Virgin Islands.

During preliminary inquiries, investigators found that Boxer allegedly sent voice notes threatening the actor and demanding money. A senior officer confirmed that while no Look Out Circular (LOC) or Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued yet, verification procedures are underway to trace the accused and establish his role.