FIR Against Alleged Bishnoi Gang Operative for Threatening Ranveer Singh

The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered an FIR against Hari Chand Jaat, alias “Harry Boxer,” in connection with an alleged extortion threat made to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.
The case was initially filed at the South Cyber Police Station on February 17 and later transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) for further investigation. Police said the complaint was lodged based on a statement from Singh’s social media handler and manager, Vijay Subhramanian, who allegedly received calls from an international number beginning with the +340 country code, believed to be linked to the Virgin Islands.
During preliminary inquiries, investigators found that Boxer allegedly sent voice notes threatening the actor and demanding money. A senior officer confirmed that while no Look Out Circular (LOC) or Red Corner Notice (RCN) has been issued yet, verification procedures are underway to trace the accused and establish his role.
Harry Boxer is described by police as a former boxing coach from Rajasthan who later became associated with the gang of Lawrence Bishnoi. He has previously been booked in multiple cases of extortion, robbery, and attempted murder across Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi. Investigators believe he has been operating from abroad since 2022.
Police are also probing the suspected involvement of Aarzoo Bishnoi, allegedly a logistics coordinator for gang operatives outside India. His name had earlier surfaced in connection with the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence earlier this month. He was also recently accused of making an extortion call to singer B Praak.
Authorities said Singh has been advised to remain vigilant during public appearances and film shoots. Security reviews are being conducted regularly, and updates are being monitored on a 24-hour basis.
The investigation remains ongoing.
