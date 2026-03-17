Final notice issued to 24,000 Dharavi residents to submit eligibility documents
These residents are among the 91,253 households already surveyed but whose status remains “undecided” (anirneet) due to missing, incomplete or erroneous documentation, or because they were unavailable during verification.
In a final push to complete eligibility verification for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has issued notices to around 24,000 surveyed residents who are yet to submit valid documents proving residence.
These residents are among the 91,253 households already surveyed but whose status remains “undecided” (anirneet) due to missing, incomplete or erroneous documentation, or because they were unavailable during verification.
SRA officials said many residents mistakenly believe they have already been declared ineligible. “Their eligibility is still open. They must submit documents within the given time,” an official said, adding that authorities are also reaching out to such households individually.
The notice, issued on Monday, gives heads of households 15 days to furnish the required documents. Failing this, the SRA will take a decision based on available official records, survey data and other sources, in accordance with applicable rules and government resolutions.
The SRA has been conducting surveys for the DRP since March 2024, involving door-to-door enumeration, awareness drives and facilitation camps. Each surveyed structure is mapped and assigned a unique identification number.
Post-survey, residents are required to submit proof of residence documents, which determine their eligibility and the size and location of rehabilitation units they may receive.
So far, the authority has published around 15 final Annexure-II lists and 70 draft lists indicating eligibility status, including those marked “undecided.”
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Meanwhile, surveys of around 35,000 homes is continuing. This includes parts of Dharavi, particularly in areas such as Kumbharwada and among plastic recycling units, where some residents have opposed the process. Officials said efforts are underway to bring them into the survey fold.
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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