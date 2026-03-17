Final notice issued to 24,000 Dharavi residents to submit eligibility documents

The notice, issued on Monday, gives heads of households 15 days to furnish the required documents. (File Photo)

In a final push to complete eligibility verification for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has issued notices to around 24,000 surveyed residents who are yet to submit valid documents proving residence.

These residents are among the 91,253 households already surveyed but whose status remains “undecided” (anirneet) due to missing, incomplete or erroneous documentation, or because they were unavailable during verification.

SRA officials said many residents mistakenly believe they have already been declared ineligible. “Their eligibility is still open. They must submit documents within the given time,” an official said, adding that authorities are also reaching out to such households individually.