FDA clerk held in ₹35,000 bribe case claims extra cash was for credit card bill, ACB to verify

Rajendra Dherange was caught allegedly accepting the bribe during a trap laid by the ACB on the second floor of Mantralaya on February 12. (Express File Photo)

A CLERK with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a ₹35,000 bribe inside Mantralaya, has claimed that an additional ₹43,000 recovered from him was his personal money meant to pay a pending credit card bill.

Rajendra Dherange was caught allegedly accepting the bribe during a trap laid by the ACB on the second floor of Mantralaya on February 12. Investigators said that while ₹35,000 was part of the trap amount, another ₹43,000 in unaccounted cash was also found in his possession.

During questioning, Dherange told officials that the extra money belonged to him and was kept aside to clear his credit card dues. However, ACB officials said they would verify his claim. “We will not rely on his statement unless he produces supporting evidence such as bank withdrawal records or proof that he borrowed the money. We will also check his credit card outstanding amount,” a senior officer said.