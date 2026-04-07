Fake birth certificate crackdown: BMC contemplates real-time audit of birth records

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is contemplating putting its birth certificate issuance process under a real-time microscope, weeks after two of its health officials were booked for allegedly issuing fake certificates to illegal immigrants.

The audit proposal, mooted by BJP corporator Neil Somaiya of Mulund, son of former MP Kirit Somaiya who had flagged the issue with Mayor Ritu Tawde, is set to be tabled at the civic body’s general body meeting later this month. If cleared by vote, it will mandate regular audits of all birth registrations and certificate distributions across BMC ward offices.

The move follows a February 13 announcement by Mayor Tawde that 237 false birth certificates were allegedly issued to illegal immigrants to facilitate unlawful activity in the city. The certificates were traced to ward offices in Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur and Kurla, areas that have previously come under scrutiny for allegedly sheltering illegal migrants.

Police complaints have since been registered against two former Medical Officers of Health from the M East ward, which covers Govandi and Deonar. Officials said the bulk of the fraudulent certificates were issued by these two officers. The M East ward area, along with Malvani in Malad, has previously been flagged in connection with allegations of harbouring illegal immigrants.

A senior civic official told The Indian Express that the certificates in question were issued between 2024 and 2025, a period when the Government of India’s online portal suffered prolonged technical glitches, leading to a backlog of nearly a year in certificate issuance.

“The pattern on the basis of which these certificates were issued appeared suspicious, and complaints were registered,” the official said.

Under the Registration of Births and Deaths (RBD) Act, any infant born in a civic, government or private hospital must be registered regardless of nationality, a provision that, in this case, appears to have been exploited. “The certificate is issued on the basis of information fed by the hospital where the childbirth takes place. So in this case, the hospital administration is also at fault,” the official said.

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The audit, if approved, is intended to close this gap. It will include thorough background checks on the parents of infants as well as on the hospitals feeding registration data, in order to track irregularities at the source. For certificates issued to adults, the official noted that background verification of applicants is already mandated, but the process clearly broke down in these cases.

During the ongoing verification process, officials said they found that certificates had been issued to individuals who were not born in Mumbai, raising questions about how far the falsification extends and whether it is limited to the wards already identified.

Neil Somaiya’s note of agenda, submitted to the BMC administration, states “The population of illegal encroachers has shown an increase in various parts of Mumbai. As a result, many of these encroachers have allegedly been issued bogus birth certificates from some ward offices. This is a serious concern from the point of view of national security and administrative management in BMC.”

The proposal calls for a thorough examination of the entire birth registration and certificate distribution process to ensure compliance with rules, and seeks mechanisms to flag errors, delays and violations in real time. “The audit will help us take immediate measures for the errors and irregularities found, delays in the process, and cases of violation of rules,” Somaiya’s note adds.

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The proposal is to be taken up for discussion at BMC’s general body meeting later this month and will require a vote before it is formally cleared.

Mumbai mayor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ritu Tawde who soon after taking over anounced her intent to crackdown on what she described as illegal encroachments by Bangladeshi nationals on the city’s footpaths and public spaces.