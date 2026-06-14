‘Communities should co-exist and respect each’, CM Fadnavis reacts to white stripes on road controversy

Fadnavis said, " It is not necessary that I should comment on every issue. All I say is putting one community against another is not good. There should be respect for each other." (File Photo)

Amidst controversy over MNS questioning white stripes surfacing in several areas of Mumbai to facilitate Jain monks walking barefoot, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed for social harmony and mutual respect.

While upholding traditions every community must respect each other and avoid confrontation in society, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. The comment was in response to the controversy over white stripes painted on streets and society in some areas in Mumbai leading to heated arguments between Jain monks and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena.

Fadnavis said, ” It is not necessary that I should comment on every issue. All I say is putting one community against another is not good. There should be respect for each other.” He said, ” Those who practice traditions should ensure others are not inconvenienced. At the same time there should be mutual respect for each other’s tradition and culture. Creating a situation where communities are at loggerheads does not do society at large any good. Moreover, such tactics don’t fetch votes.”