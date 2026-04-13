EWS quota breach: 49 housing projects in Nashik under probe, govt forms SIT

GR flags violations of 20% MHADA norm; FIR against 194 developers

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readApr 13, 2026 07:59 PM IST
NashikThe scrutiny covered projects approved between 2013 and 2024.
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The Maharashtra government Monday ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged violations of affordable housing norms in Nashik, after a review found that 49 residential projects did not comply with the mandatory 20 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG).

A Government Resolution (GR) issued Monday by the revenue department notes that projects exceeding 4,000 sq m in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area are required to set aside 20 per cent of units for EWS-LIG beneficiaries and hand them over to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

The scrutiny covered projects approved between 2013 and 2024. Officials said several developers showed land parcels as split on paper to bring project sizes below the threshold. In some cases, land records, layout plans and related documents are suspected to have been falsified to secure approvals without meeting the quota condition.

The violations are estimated to have resulted in a shortfall of around 4,000 to 6,500 EWS-LIG units that should have been transferred to MHADA.

An FIR has been registered at the Sarkarwada Police Station against 194 developers under charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, police said.

The GR also directs that responsibility be fixed on officials who failed to enforce the norms, with departmental action to follow where lapses are found.

The SIT, headed by the Nashik divisional commissioner, includes officials from the revenue, registration, police, town planning and land records departments. It has been asked to examine approvals, land transactions and project records, and submit a report within a month.

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The government has also asked departments to initiate steps to recover the required share of land or housing units in cases where the 20% quota was not implemented, in line with existing rules.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

 

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