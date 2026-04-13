EWS quota breach: 49 housing projects in Nashik under probe, govt forms SIT

The Maharashtra government Monday ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into alleged violations of affordable housing norms in Nashik, after a review found that 49 residential projects did not comply with the mandatory 20 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) and low-income groups (LIG).

A Government Resolution (GR) issued Monday by the revenue department notes that projects exceeding 4,000 sq m in the Nashik Municipal Corporation area are required to set aside 20 per cent of units for EWS-LIG beneficiaries and hand them over to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

The scrutiny covered projects approved between 2013 and 2024. Officials said several developers showed land parcels as split on paper to bring project sizes below the threshold. In some cases, land records, layout plans and related documents are suspected to have been falsified to secure approvals without meeting the quota condition.