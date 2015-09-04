‘Education TDR scam’: CBI to probe after committee submits report, says Vinod Tawde

Vinod Tawde Vinod Tawde

Education minister Vinod Tawde Thursday appointed a fact-finding committee to probe a scam involving school managements and a few public representatives. Calling it the Education TDR scam, Tawde said as soon as the committee submits its report, the case would be handed over to the CBI.

“This scam is as serious as the Urban Development (UD) TDR scams, involving school managements and a few public representatives who are looting tax payers’ money. This scam is worth crores of money,” he said.

According to Tawde, his department found that during 2009-2011 around 1024 divisions (classes) were illegally shifted from schools in the city to schools in the suburbs.

However, the surplus teachers were not shifted, and the schools where these additional divisions were shifted, recruited additional teachers for the new divisions. “After government-aided schools in south Mumbai closed down, a few unaided schools in the suburbs demanded that instead of closing down the division for which the government was paying grants be shifted to their schools where there were more students. However, those teachers, who became surplus, were not sent to the schools in the suburbs. And state continues to pay their salaries,” said Tawde.

Tawde alleged, “The new teachers who were recruited in the suburban schools had paid Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for the job.” Tawde said that it was shocking that some of the school managements along with a few public representatives were maligning the sacrosanct education system by looting the tax payers’ money. “All this was brought to our notice and we will not tolerate it. The matter will now be investigated and all those involved will have to go to jail very soon,” added Tawde.

The fact finding committee will be headed by suburban district officer Shekhar Channe. It is expected to submit its report to the state government within the next two months.

Talking about the allegations of legislator Kapil Patil, Tawde said, that the MLC and the teachers who were his supporters had misinterpreted the government resolution issued on August 28. “The claims made by Patil that over one lakh teachers will become surplus and lose their jobs are baseless. After the GR is implemented, estimated 8000 to 11000 teachers may become surplus. However, these teachers will be shifted to other schools. Patil is a liar and he is just creating fear among the teaching community so that they keep following him. If I prove that one lakh teachers will not become surplus, he must resign. I will always support honest teachers and school managements. However, I am against those involved in profiteering.”

