ED registers offence against self-styled godman Kharat

An official said that apart from allegations of sexual harassment, Kharat also faces allegations of financial misconduct, land grabbing and illegal property deals. (File Photo)

A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) will probe the money laundering aspect linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat who faces several FIRs related to sexual exploitation, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Kharat and began investigations. The ECIR was based on the earlier offences registered against Kharat by Maharashtra police.

An official said that apart from allegations of sexual harassment, Kharat also faces allegations of financial misconduct, land grabbing and illegal property deals. “It is in connection with these cases that the ED has registered an offence to see if the properties were purchased using black money,” the official said.