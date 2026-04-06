ED registers offence against self-styled godman Kharat

A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) will probe the money laundering aspect linked to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat who faces several FIRs related to sexual exploitation, the ED registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Kharat and began investigations. The ECIR was based on the earlier offences registered against Kharat by Maharashtra police.
An official said that apart from allegations of sexual harassment, Kharat also faces allegations of financial misconduct, land grabbing and illegal property deals. “It is in connection with these cases that the ED has registered an offence to see if the properties were purchased using black money,” the official said.
The state government had already set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case under DCP Tejaswi Satpute. At least eight cases related to exploitation of women have been registered against Kharat. After cases of sexual harassment, aspects related to financial fraud, illegal land acquisition and others started coming to the fore.
Maharashtra police had tracked and established the identity of six women who fell prey to the fake godman. Of these, five women and husband of one woman filed police complaints, based on which Kharat was arrested by the Nashik crime branch. Kharat had claimed to possess supernatural powers,and used his influence and the faith of his believers to coerce them into engaging in sexual acts, under pressure.
Apart from sections related to sexual assault, he was booked for violations under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.