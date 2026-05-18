ED attaches Rs 700 crore assets linked to late Iqbal Mirchi

Mirchi was allegedly involved in organised criminal activities including drug trafficking, extortion and illegal arms operations, according to the ED.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth approximately Rs 700.27 crore linked to late underworld figure Iqbal Mirchi and his family members under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA), 2018.

The attached assets include three prime Worli properties — Rabia Mansion, Marium Lodge and Sea View — collectively valued at around Rs 497 crore, along with overseas properties in Dubai worth approximately Rs 203.27 crore.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ED said the action stems from investigations initiated on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by Mumbai Police against Iqbal Mohammad Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi under provisions of the IPC, Arms Act, TADA and NDPS Act.