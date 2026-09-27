ECI eases SIR notice process after Maharashtra CEO’s request

BLOs to collect documents at voters’ homes

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
4 min readMumbaiSep 27, 2026 08:26 AM IST
The ECI has also said that anyone whose name is left out during or after SIR, including young and first-time voters, can apply for inclusion through continuous updation.The ECI has also said that anyone whose name is left out during or after SIR, including young and first-time voters, can apply for inclusion through continuous updation.
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The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday eased the procedure for voters issued notices during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, directing Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to visit their homes, collect documents and upload them on ECINET for a decision by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), instead of routinely requiring them to appear for a hearing.

The decision came two days after Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) wrote to senior ECI officials seeking changes to the notice procedure.

The CEO had sought two key changes — allowing EROs to exempt voters from personal hearings if satisfactory documents were submitted, and allowing voters to submit documents other than those on the ECI’s prescribed list.

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In his September 24 email, the CEO said notices were being generated for “un-mapped electors and mapped electors with logical discrepancies”. He pointed out that while exemptions from personal hearings were available for prominent persons and overseas electors, there was no similar provision for senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable voters.

The Maharashtra CEO S Chockalingam cited Rule 20(3) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which gives EROs discretion over whether a person needs to appear in person. He proposed an “Exempted from Hearing” option under the ERO/AERO login, allowing an ERO to dispense with a hearing where valid and satisfactory documents had been submitted. Only cases where documents were “insufficient, unsatisfactory or not furnished” would then be taken up for hearing. He said this “would help avoid unnecessary inconvenience and apprehension among electors.”

The ECI has instead decided that voters issued notices for being unmapped or for logical discrepancies will not ordinarily have to appear at the ERO/AERO office. BLOs will collect documents from their homes and upload them on ECINET. “Such persons need not be called for hearing to ERO/AERO office,” the Commission said.

Hearings will be held only in exceptional circumstances, as decided by the ERO, preferably online. An adult family member can also be authorised to attend on the elector’s behalf.

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The Maharashtra CEO had also proposed an “Other/Other Equivalent Document” option as Option No. 14, arguing that the prescribed list was “indicative and not exhaustive”. This was particularly relevant for people from PVTG, homeless and CSW categories, who may not have documents from the prescribed list. The CEO proposed that where an ERO was satisfied with the “relevance and validity” of such a document, it could be considered while disposing of the discrepancy.

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The ECI has not specifically mentioned this proposal in its latest decision. However, it has directed District Election Officers to provide adequate help desks and hold special camps for people living in night shelters, labourers, poor people and homeless persons.

The Commission has also extended Maharashtra’s deadline for filing claims and objections to October 12, 2026, and the deadline for disposal of notices and claims and objections to November 10.

The ECI has also said that anyone whose name is left out during or after SIR, including young and first-time voters, can apply for inclusion through continuous updation. It has directed Chief Electoral Officers, District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers to launch a special drive for enrolment.

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The decisions were taken at the Commission’s September 26 meeting and have the approval of the full Commissio

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Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

 

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