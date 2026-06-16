Dipke targets Fadnavis for not reaching out to kin of NEET aspirant who died in CJP’s Nagpur protest

Dipke said, “The Chief Minister lives barely 500 metres away from their house. It has been a month, but not even a single phone call has gone from his office." (Express Photo)

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of ignoring the family of a Nagpur-based NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide after being distressed over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Addressing a gathering at Samvidhan Square, where over 2,000 students, parents and supporters participated in a CJP protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Dipke said the state government had not reached out to the family of Akanksha Chaturvedi even after a month since she died.

“When I met Akanksha’s parents, I did not know what to say. Her father has suffered a paralysis and had earlier suffered a heart attack. Akanksha died because of the failure of the government and the system,” Dipke said.