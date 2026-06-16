Dipke targets Fadnavis for not reaching out to kin of NEET aspirant who died in CJP’s Nagpur protest

Dipke also attacked the government over its handling of the NEET paper leak controversy and demanded accountability from the Centre.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
3 min readNagpurJun 16, 2026 10:27 PM IST
dipke-fadnavas-cockroachDipke said, “The Chief Minister lives barely 500 metres away from their house. It has been a month, but not even a single phone call has gone from his office." (Express Photo)
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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Tuesday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of ignoring the family of a Nagpur-based NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide after being distressed over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Addressing a gathering at Samvidhan Square, where over 2,000 students, parents and supporters participated in a CJP protest, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Dipke said the state government had not reached out to the family of Akanksha Chaturvedi even after a month since she died.

“When I met Akanksha’s parents, I did not know what to say. Her father has suffered a paralysis and had earlier suffered a heart attack. Akanksha died because of the failure of the government and the system,” Dipke said.

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Referring to the family’s residence in Nagpur, he said, “The Chief Minister lives barely 500 metres away from their house. It has been a month, but not even a single phone call has gone from his office. Even if the issue falls under the Centre’s jurisdiction, she was a resident of Maharashtra. As a matter of humanity, someone should have reached out.”

Dipke also attacked the government over its handling of the NEET paper leak controversy and demanded accountability from the Centre. “The Prime Minister should apologise to the youth of this country. The leak is happening through the system. Telegram is only a medium,” he said.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Dipke alleged that the recent attack on him in Jaipur was carried out by workers linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Asked how he identified the attackers, Dipke said, “Check their social media profiles. They have photographs of themselves in RSS uniforms.”

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Several students who attended the protest said they feared recurring irregularities in future examinations if systemic reforms were not undertaken.

“We will appear for the exam next year. If these issues are not resolved now, we could face the same situation again. The education minister must resign,” said Ganesh Chaudhari, a NEET aspirant.
Another aspirant, Vedansh Kawale, said repeated examinations due to paper leaks imposed an emotional and financial burden on students and their families.

The protest remained largely peaceful, though a group of saffron-scarf-clad individuals briefly raised slogans against the CJP and chanted “Jai Shri Ram”. The group accused the party of politicising the issue and misleading students. Supporters of both sides exchanged slogans and engaged in a verbal altercation, but no violence was reported. The group later dispersed and the protest continued.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

 

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