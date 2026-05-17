Fake godman held for killing woman, her friend in Maharashtra’s Dhule

Khairnar allegedly took them to a field near his cowshed where he conducted rituals associated with the new moon. (Image generated using AI)

The Nizampur police in Maharashtra’s Dhule district have arrested a self-styled godman for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old woman and her friend after performing superstitious rituals at his cowshed and adjoining field on the night of the new moon.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Bapu Khairnar, 33, allegedly strangled the woman to death after she resisted his attempt to sexually assault her, and later killed her male friend with an iron rod to eliminate evidence, police said.

According to investigators, the victims — Jayshree Rajnikanth Kakuste, 25, a resident of Kasare village in Sakri taluka, and her friend Akshay Gangadhar Sonawane — had visited Khairnar on Friday night to participate in a religious ritual. Khairnar allegedly took them to a field near his cowshed where he conducted rituals associated with the new moon.