‘Could have been avoided’: Defunct sprinklers, empty tanks blamed for death in high-rise fire in Mumbai’s Vile Parle

A day after a fire claimed one life in Mumbai’s Vile Parle, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said Tuesday that the building’s in-built fire prevention system was not functioning.
The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl building on Pherozeshah Mehta Road, injuring two residents, Bhavna Satra, 64, and Aneree, 34. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Satra was declared dead.
“The in-built firefighting system in the building was defunct, and the tank that was attached to the water sprinklers didn’t have any water inside. Therefore, the system didn’t work only when the blaze broke out,” an MFB official told The Indian Express.
The official said the casualty could have been avoided if the sprinklers had been operational. He also said the fire likely originated from an earthen lamp, contradicting initial findings that suggested an electrical short circuit.
“There was a wedding in the family. All family members were in another flat on the seventh floor when the blaze erupted from a lamp that was kept in the prayer room for rituals. We are currently carrying out an investigation and will prepare a report. Following which, a notice will be served to the members asking their response to the issue,” the official added.
According to officials, after the fire broke out, the two victims rushed to the 13th floor. By the time they reached the corridor, the fire had intensified, and smoke had spread rapidly. Both inhaled heavy smoke, and Satra, who had asthma, collapsed at the spot.
She was later taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Authorities said Aneree is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition.
MFB deployed five fire engines and two jumbo water tankers for the rescue operation. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 1.44 pm, about an hour after it was reported.
