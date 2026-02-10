‘Could have been avoided’: Defunct sprinklers, empty tanks blamed for death in high-rise fire in Mumbai’s Vile Parle

An official of the Mumbai Fire Brigade said the fire in the Suvidha Pearl building likely originated from an earthen lamp, contradicting initial findings that suggested an electrical short circuit.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 06:20 PM IST
The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl building on Pherozeshah Mehta Road, injuring two residents, Bhavna Satra, 64, and Aneree, 34.The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl building on Pherozeshah Mehta Road, injuring two residents, Bhavna Satra, 64, and Aneree, 34. (Express File Photo/Sankhadeep Banerjee)
Make us preferred source on Google

A day after a fire claimed one life in Mumbai’s Vile Parle, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said Tuesday that the building’s in-built fire prevention system was not functioning.

The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl building on Pherozeshah Mehta Road, injuring two residents, Bhavna Satra, 64, and Aneree, 34. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Satra was declared dead.

“The in-built firefighting system in the building was defunct, and the tank that was attached to the water sprinklers didn’t have any water inside. Therefore, the system didn’t work only when the blaze broke out,” an MFB official told The Indian Express.

The official said the casualty could have been avoided if the sprinklers had been operational. He also said the fire likely originated from an earthen lamp, contradicting initial findings that suggested an electrical short circuit.

“There was a wedding in the family. All family members were in another flat on the seventh floor when the blaze erupted from a lamp that was kept in the prayer room for rituals. We are currently carrying out an investigation and will prepare a report. Following which, a notice will be served to the members asking their response to the issue,” the official added.

According to officials, after the fire broke out, the two victims rushed to the 13th floor. By the time they reached the corridor, the fire had intensified, and smoke had spread rapidly. Both inhaled heavy smoke, and Satra, who had asthma, collapsed at the spot.

She was later taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Authorities said Aneree is undergoing treatment and is in stable condition.

Story continues below this ad

MFB deployed five fire engines and two jumbo water tankers for the rescue operation. Firefighters brought the blaze under control at around 1.44 pm, about an hour after it was reported.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
'Who is lying, Penguin or the General?': Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
'Who is lying, Penguin or the General?': Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir
social media platform
Govt sets 3-hr deadline for social platforms to take down AI content 'flagged' by it or courts
Govinda opens up on the incident when a mob tried to surround his house.
Govinda recalls pointing his gun at mob who surrounded his house, claims cops didn't answer his calls: 'I asked them to leave'
Jana Nayagan Movie Release Date Live Updates
Jana Nayagan: Madras HC allows producers to withdraw case; Vijay-starrer to go to CBFC's revising committee
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Indian techie couple divorce
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Daniela Amodei
‘Vanishingly small’: Anthropic’s Daniela Amodei downplays AI impact on jobs amid ‘SaaSpocalypse’ fears
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs UAE LIVE Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New Zealand vs UAE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Catch live action from the NZ vs UAE match in Chennai.
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
T20 World Cup: Bas de Leede exorcises Delhi demons in all-round display as Netherlands cruise past Namibia by 7 wickets
Bas de Leede Netherlands vs Namibia T20 world Cup
‘Vanishingly small’: Anthropic’s Daniela Amodei downplays AI impact on jobs amid ‘SaaSpocalypse’ fears
Daniela Amodei
Nvidia showcases GeForce Now servers in India, full launch of cloud gaming service expected soon
Nvidia GeForce Now
How to block ads on Android phones and tablets
Ads have become an integral part of our lives.
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement