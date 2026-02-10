‘Could have been avoided’: Defunct sprinklers, empty tanks blamed for death in high-rise fire in Mumbai’s Vile Parle

The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl building on Pherozeshah Mehta Road, injuring two residents, Bhavna Satra, 64, and Aneree, 34. (Express File Photo/Sankhadeep Banerjee)

A day after a fire claimed one life in Mumbai’s Vile Parle, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said Tuesday that the building’s in-built fire prevention system was not functioning.

The fire broke out on the 13th floor of the Suvidha Pearl building on Pherozeshah Mehta Road, injuring two residents, Bhavna Satra, 64, and Aneree, 34. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Satra was declared dead.

“The in-built firefighting system in the building was defunct, and the tank that was attached to the water sprinklers didn’t have any water inside. Therefore, the system didn’t work only when the blaze broke out,” an MFB official told The Indian Express.