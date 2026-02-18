Court stays open warrant issued against ‘gangster’ Kumar Pillai

The Mumbai Police informed the court on Wednesday that it is seeking clarification on where Pillai. (File)

Days after a special court ordered repatriation of alleged gangster Kumar Pillai, another court stayed the open warrant issued against him last month till

February 23.

The Mumbai Police informed the court on Wednesday that it is seeking clarification on where Pillai, who was extradited from Singapore in 2016, is to be repatriated.

While Pillai was directed to be sent to Hong Kong, of which he is a citizen, by the special court in Mumbai on February 13, the police have sought clarification if he should be sent to Hong Kong or Singapore.

“Learned special public prosecutor and the Sr. PI (senior police inspector) submitted that the process in respect of repatriation of the applicant is in process as per the order passed by Special Court, MCOC Act dated. 13.02.2026. However, some clarification in respect of repatriation of the applicant either to Singapore or Hong Kong has been sought from the concern Court and requested to postpone this matter till 23.02.2026,” the court noted.