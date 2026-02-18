Days after a special court ordered repatriation of alleged gangster Kumar Pillai, another court stayed the open warrant issued against him last month till
February 23.
The Mumbai Police informed the court on Wednesday that it is seeking clarification on where Pillai, who was extradited from Singapore in 2016, is to be repatriated.
While Pillai was directed to be sent to Hong Kong, of which he is a citizen, by the special court in Mumbai on February 13, the police have sought clarification if he should be sent to Hong Kong or Singapore.
“Learned special public prosecutor and the Sr. PI (senior police inspector) submitted that the process in respect of repatriation of the applicant is in process as per the order passed by Special Court, MCOC Act dated. 13.02.2026. However, some clarification in respect of repatriation of the applicant either to Singapore or Hong Kong has been sought from the concern Court and requested to postpone this matter till 23.02.2026,” the court noted.
Pillai’s lawyer sought a stay on the open warrant issued against him till then. The court then stayed the warrant till the next date, February 23.
The special court on February 13 ordered the Commissioner of Mumbai Police to take necessary steps to repatriate him to Hong Kong.
Pillai had filed another plea before a sessions court seeking that an open warrant issued against him on January 19 be stayed.
Story continues below this ad
Pillai had told court that since the warrant was sought in a case which was not part of the cases given to Singapore authorities for his extradition, a warrant cannot be issued against him.
The court had heard arguments on the plea by the police and Pillai. Before the order was pronounced, however, another court ordered his repatriation.
Pillai’s lawyer then again submitted to the court that with the repatriation order, the warrant should be stayed or cancelled.
The court will hear the Mumbai police on Monday on the clarification it has received about Pillai’s repatriation status.
The open warrant was issued in a case related to the murder of a man in 2007, in which two persons, alleged to be Pillai’s associates, were acquitted by the court in 2017. The police had told court that to make Pillai face trial in the case, a proposal is required to be made before the authorities in Singapore, and hence an open warrant is needed. The court had said that the chargesheet of the case shows that Pillai is named as an absconding accused and he was not arrested in the crime, issuing the warrant.
Story continues below this ad
While the Indian authorities had sought permission to try Pillai in six pending cases, permission was granted for three, which he faced trial for and was acquitted in between 2021-2024.
Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues.
Expertise
Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports.
Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on:
Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system.
Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on:
Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates.
Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children.
Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions.
Experience
Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor.
Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape.
Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism.
She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More