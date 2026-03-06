Cost escalation in key projects flagged at BMC standing committee meeting

In the first general meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s standing committee, opposition members on Friday questioned cost escalations in two major civic infrastructure projects, while the panel also stalled a proposal to build a town hall/gymkhana in south Mumbai citing planning concerns.
More than 59 proposals were placed before the committee for approval, including a plan to construct a 1.3 km flyover connecting the Eastern Express Highway with Airoli as part of the ₹14,000 crore Goregaon Mulund Link Road project.
The contract for the flyover has been awarded at ₹1,389 crore, about 6.8 per cent higher than the estimated cost. However, BMC records show the overall project cost has risen to ₹2,495 crore, nearly double the original estimate.
The tender document states that the bridge will be constructed within 36 months excluding the monsoon period.
Raising the issue during the meeting, Congress leader Ashraf Azmi said the timeline mentioned in the tender contradicts Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s earlier announcement that the Goregaon Mulund Link Road would be completed by 2028.
“The tender clearly shows that the project will not be completed before 2028-29. The administration must explain the reason for the cost escalation,” Azmi said, adding that there was no clarity on how the project cost had increased by nearly ₹800 crore.
Despite objections, the committee cleared the proposal. Standing committee chairperson Prabhakar Shinde said the project was necessary to improve east-west connectivity in the city.
Opposition members also questioned the cost escalation in the reconstruction of the Sion bridge, where the project cost has increased by about 20 per cent.
The tender for the bridge reconstruction was awarded at ₹21.44 crore, but the revised cost now stands at ₹25.86 crore. The committee cleared the proposal, with Shinde stating that the new bridge is expected to be reopened for the public by August 15.
Meanwhile, the committee stalled the BMC administration’s proposal to construct a town hall/gymkhana in the Fort area after members across party lines raised concerns over planning priorities.
Several members argued that instead of creating recreational facilities accessible to only a limited section of citizens, the civic body should use the available space to strengthen parking infrastructure in south Mumbai, where parking shortages remain a major issue.
Following the objections, Shinde directed the administration to submit a detailed execution plan for the project before it is reconsidered by the committee.
