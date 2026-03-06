Cost escalation in key projects flagged at BMC standing committee meeting

More than 59 proposals were placed before the committee for approval, including a plan to construct a 1.3 km flyover connecting the Eastern Express Highway with Airoli.

In the first general meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s standing committee, opposition members on Friday questioned cost escalations in two major civic infrastructure projects, while the panel also stalled a proposal to build a town hall/gymkhana in south Mumbai citing planning concerns.

More than 59 proposals were placed before the committee for approval, including a plan to construct a 1.3 km flyover connecting the Eastern Express Highway with Airoli as part of the ₹14,000 crore Goregaon Mulund Link Road project.

The contract for the flyover has been awarded at ₹1,389 crore, about 6.8 per cent higher than the estimated cost. However, BMC records show the overall project cost has risen to ₹2,495 crore, nearly double the original estimate.

The tender document states that the bridge will be constructed within 36 months excluding the monsoon period.

Raising the issue during the meeting, Congress leader Ashraf Azmi said the timeline mentioned in the tender contradicts Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s earlier announcement that the Goregaon Mulund Link Road would be completed by 2028.