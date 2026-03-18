Cong rejects calls for unopposed Baramati & Rahuri bypolls, says demand ‘incomprehensible’

The remarks come amid signals from sections of the ruling side in favour of uncontested bypolls.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiMar 18, 2026 08:52 PM IST
BypollsSapkal said both Baramati and Rahuri fall in the quota of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and discussions will be held with its leadership. (File Photo)
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THE MAHARASHTRA Congress on Tuesday dismissed calls to make the upcoming bypolls in Baramati and Rahuri unopposed, terming the demand “incomprehensible” and asserting that elections must be contested.

“We deeply mourn the unfortunate deaths of Ajit Pawar and Shivajirao Kardile and stand with their families. But whether to contest a bypoll is a separate issue. We are suddenly hearing calls for unopposed elections—such demands are incomprehensible,” said state Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal.

Sapkal said Maharashtra has no tradition of unopposed polls and pointed to the Nanded bypoll after the death of Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan, where the BJP contested and lost. “Every party and alliance must take its stand. Elections are different and should be treated as such,” he said.

The remarks come amid signals from sections of the ruling side in favour of uncontested bypolls. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has indicated that his party would prefer the elections to be unopposed.

Within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), however, there is no consensus. Sapkal said both Baramati and Rahuri fall in the quota of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and discussions will be held with its leadership.

Tensions have surfaced after NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule said her party would not contest the Baramati bypoll, effectively clearing the way for the election of Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Ajit Pawar. Congress sources said the unilateral announcement has not gone down well within the alliance.

“There is no discussion within the MVA on making the Baramati bypoll unopposed. If NCP-SP does not contest, we can support a candidate from the Rashtriya Samaj Party. Our opposition must be registered,” said a senior Congress legislator.

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Sapkal also met Rashtriya Samaj Party chief Mahadev Jankar, a long-time political rival of the Pawar family, signalling possible alternative alignments.

In Rahuri, the Congress is awaiting clarity from NCP-SP amid speculation that its potential candidate Prajakt Tanpure may switch to the BJP. Party leaders said Congress is prepared to field its own candidate if its ally opts out.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

 

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