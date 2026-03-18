Cong rejects calls for unopposed Baramati & Rahuri bypolls, says demand ‘incomprehensible’

Sapkal said both Baramati and Rahuri fall in the quota of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and discussions will be held with its leadership. (File Photo)

THE MAHARASHTRA Congress on Tuesday dismissed calls to make the upcoming bypolls in Baramati and Rahuri unopposed, terming the demand “incomprehensible” and asserting that elections must be contested.

“We deeply mourn the unfortunate deaths of Ajit Pawar and Shivajirao Kardile and stand with their families. But whether to contest a bypoll is a separate issue. We are suddenly hearing calls for unopposed elections—such demands are incomprehensible,” said state Congress chief Harshavardhan Sapkal.

Sapkal said Maharashtra has no tradition of unopposed polls and pointed to the Nanded bypoll after the death of Congress MP Vasantrao Chavan, where the BJP contested and lost. “Every party and alliance must take its stand. Elections are different and should be treated as such,” he said.